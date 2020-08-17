Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Washington names former player Wright as NFL's first Black team president

"This team, at this time, is an ideal opportunity for me," Wright said in a news release. "The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization – from football to operations to branding to culture – and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:04 IST
NFL-Washington names former player Wright as NFL's first Black team president
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Washington Football Team on Monday named former NFL running back Jason Wright as its president, making him the first Black person to be hired for such a role in National Football League history. Wright, who following his retirement in 2011 earned his MBA from the University of Chicago, will be responsible for leading the team's business divisions, including operations, finance, sales and marketing.

The 38-year-old former player joins a Washington team that last month said it will retire its Redskins name and logo which had been used since 1933 but had long been criticized as racist by Native American rights groups. "This team, at this time, is an ideal opportunity for me," Wright said in a news release.

"The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization – from football to operations to branding to culture – and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise. "We want to set new standards for the NFL."

Wright, who previously worked at consulting firm McKinsey & Co where he was a partner in the operations practice, will report directly to Washington team owner Dan Snyder. Wright spent seven seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Brown and Arizona Cardinals.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

TN BJP urges CM to allow Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in state

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit on Monday urged Chief Minister K Palaniswami to allow Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in the state, assuring that COVID-19 safety protocols, including doing away with processions, will be followed. Citing the pandemi...

Magic first up as Bucks begin title run

Giannis Antetokounmpo slightly raised his eyebrows when asked how he is handling entering the NBA playoffs with his Milwaukee Bucks as the favorites to win the championship. Were the favorites to win Antetokounmpo asked. Im not following me...

Trump defends U.S. Postal Service changes as Democrats mount pressure

President Donald Trump on Monday denied trying to undermine the Postal Services ability to handle a flood of mail-in ballots ahead of the November U.S. election, as Democrats in Congress set a Saturday vote on legislation to halt his policy...

Democrats to kick off convention with show of unity for Biden; some Republicans to speak

Democrats kick off a four-day virtual convention on Monday with a display of party unity for U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and the broad coalition aiming to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November. Bidens top primary ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020