Motor racing-Gasly reports house 'ransacked' while at Spanish GP
The 24-year-old AlphaTauri driver posted a message on Instagram asking anyone with information to get in touch on social media. Gasly said he had lost expensive engraved watches, racing helmets, clothes and jewellery in the robbery on his house in Normandy.Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:49 IST
French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly reported on Monday that his home had been 'robbed and ransacked' while he was racing in the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona at the weekend. The 24-year-old AlphaTauri driver posted a message on Instagram asking anyone with information to get in touch on social media.
Gasly said he had lost expensive engraved watches, racing helmets, clothes and jewellery in the robbery on his house in Normandy. "Some people are really worthless, disrespectful and contemptible," said the Rouen-born driver, who finished ninth in the race at the Circuit de Catalunya on Sunday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pierre Gasly
- Formula One
- Barcelona
- Rouen
- Normandy
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Barcelona president backs Setién, sees Xavi as future coach
EIB to finance 40 projects in Barcelona to support climate change mitigation
Soccer-Napoli confirm Insigne injury ahead of Champions League tie at Barcelona
Motor racing-Statistics for Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
FEATURE-Motor racing-Formula One's betting push is driven by data