Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Nagelsmann says semi meet-up with mentor Tuchel was unimaginable

When Paris St Germain face RB Leipzig in their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, it will mark a fascinating crossing of paths for two of Germany's brightest coaches. It was PSG's Thomas Tuchel who handed Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann the chance to move into coaching when his promising career as a central defender was ended by a series of injuries.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:07 IST
Soccer-Nagelsmann says semi meet-up with mentor Tuchel was unimaginable

When Paris St Germain face RB Leipzig in their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, it will mark a fascinating crossing of paths for two of Germany's brightest coaches.

It was PSG's Thomas Tuchel who handed Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann the chance to move into coaching when his promising career as a central defender was ended by a series of injuries. Nagelsmann has conceded that when he learned another knee injury was going to end his career, while playing for Augsburg's reserve team, he was ready to leave behind the game altogether, having given so much of his youth to a dream that was over.

But Tuchel had limited resources and, well aware that Nagelsmann was a particularly intelligent and inquisitive player, asked him to undertake some scouting and analysis of upcoming opponents. "The decision was should I annul the contract or try to find something else, I got to the chance to scout to analyse the opposition. Thomas liked what I did actually and it was one of the first steps on the way path to becoming a head coach," he told a news conference on Monday.

"I could never imagine it would lead to a Champions League semi-final and playing against Thomas Tuchel," he said. Nagelsmann studied sports science as well as getting his coaching qualifications and joining Hoffenheim's coaching staff and in 2016 the club made him the Bundesliga's youngest ever coach, giving him the top job at the age of 28.

He set about saving the club from relegation before a remarkable surge to fourth place the following season and qualification for the Champions League for the first time in the club's history. He joined Leipzig last year and continued to impress with the way he organises his team and his ability to find weak spots in their opponents.

Tuchel, 46, says that while he could never predict the pair would meet up with a Champions League final spot at stake, it was clear from their Augsburg days that Nagelsmann had some of the qualities needed for coaching. "He was an 'uncomfortable' player, he always wanted to know why we did this or that. His scouting reports showed that he was very attentive to the details," Tuchel said on Monday.

"In my life, I do not project towards the future so at the time I did not think that one day I would face up against him. But it is incredible to play a Champions League semi-final against Julian."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC calls West Bengal governor an allegation king after his 'under surveillance' remark

By Syeda Shabana Parveen A day after governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged that the Raj Bhavan in West Bengal is under surveillance, ruling TMC partys spokesperson Omprakash Mishra on Monday said that the governor has become an allegation king....

14 HIV positive girls shifted from NGO-run shelter home

Fourteen HIV positive girls were on Monday shifted from an NGO-run shelter home in Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur to government-operated facilities, amid resistance by office-bearers of the organisation, officials said. The girls, all HIV positive,...

JPMorgan hires UK ex-finance minister Javid

Wall Street giant JPMorgan has hired Britains former finance minister Sajid Javid as a senior adviser, the bank said on Monday, a move that sees the politician resume his career in investment banking. Javid quit his role in government earli...

Andhra DGP writes to TDP chief over telephone tapping allegations

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Monday wrote to Telugu Desam Party TDP Chief and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu over allegations made by him about telephone tapping. The DGP asked Naidu to submit the viola...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020