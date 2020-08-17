Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Barcelona sack coach Setien following Bayern drubbing

Barcelona have sacked coach Quique Setien, the club said on Monday, three days after the Spanish side were hammered 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:47 IST
Soccer-Barcelona sack coach Setien following Bayern drubbing

Barcelona have sacked coach Quique Setien, the club said on Monday, three days after the Spanish side were hammered 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. According to widespread Spanish media reports, Netherlands coach and former Barca defender Ronald Koeman is set to be named as Setien's successor.

Setien, 61, was appointed in January after the club sacked two-time league winner Ernesto Valverde despite his side sitting top of the La Liga standings on goal difference. But after Barca were condemned to their heaviest defeat in European competition on Friday, Setien was also sacked after only seven months in charge.

Barca finished second behind champions Real Madrid in the recent La Liga campaign.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump vows create tax credits for firms that bring jobs back from China

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to create 10 million jobs in 10 months, in part by setting up tax credits for U.S. companies that relocate manufacturing facilities to the United States from China. Trump told supporters during a ...

BRIEF-Epic Games Says Apple To Cut Epic Off From iOS, Mac Development Tools

Epic Games EPIC GAMES - APPLE INFORMED CO THAT ON AUG. 28, IT WILL TERMINATE ALL DEVELOPER ACCOUNTS AND CUT EPIC OFF FROM IOS, MAC DEVELOPMENT TOOLS EPIC GAMES - SEEKING PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION RESTRAINING APPLE FROM REMOVING, DE-LISTING, O...

Delhi BJP slams AAP over Shaheen Bagh

The Delhi BJP on Monday slammed the AAP for accusing it of orchestrating the Shaheen Bagh protests against the citizenship law. The BJP said the ruling party in Delhi was shocked with the prospect of losing support among the Muslims.The bla...

Jharkhand reports 843 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Jharkhand on Monday reported 843 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 24,067, officials said. Eleven more patients died in the state, following which the toll increased to 255, they said.So far, 15,348 people have recovered from the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020