Left Menu
Development News Edition

Padres OF Pham out 4-6 weeks with broken hand

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham broke the hamate bone in his right hand and could miss the rest of the shortened regular season.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 00:30 IST
Padres OF Pham out 4-6 weeks with broken hand

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham broke the hamate bone in his right hand and could miss the rest of the shortened regular season. He left the Padres' 5-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday after fouling back a pitch.

Manager Jayce Tingler announced the diagnosis in an interview Monday morning that aired on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. Tingler said Pham will need four to six weeks of recovery but hoped he could return sooner. The Padres are scheduled to end the regular season on Sept. 27 at San Francisco.

"Knowing Tommy, knowing his pain tolerance, I think we're hoping -- is there a chance that that gets sped up a week, two weeks -- somewhere in there just, knowing who Tommy is," Tingler said. "Is there a chance, towards the end of the year where hopefully if we're in the playoffs, to give us a shot." Pham's injury comes amid a five-game losing streak for San Diego, which started 11-7 in the tough National League West.

Acquired in an offseason trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, the 32-year-old Pham is hitting .207 with two home runs and nine RBIs and has appeared in all 23 games for the Padres. Last season, he hit .273 with 21 homers, 33 doubles, 68 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. Tingler said Josh Naylor would be recalled to take Pham's roster spot. The 23-year-old outfielder has four hits in 15 at-bats over seven games this season.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump vows create tax credits for firms that bring jobs back from China

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to create 10 million jobs in 10 months, in part by setting up tax credits for U.S. companies that relocate manufacturing facilities to the United States from China. Trump told supporters during a ...

BRIEF-Epic Games Says Apple To Cut Epic Off From iOS, Mac Development Tools

Epic Games EPIC GAMES - APPLE INFORMED CO THAT ON AUG. 28, IT WILL TERMINATE ALL DEVELOPER ACCOUNTS AND CUT EPIC OFF FROM IOS, MAC DEVELOPMENT TOOLS EPIC GAMES - SEEKING PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION RESTRAINING APPLE FROM REMOVING, DE-LISTING, O...

Delhi BJP slams AAP over Shaheen Bagh

The Delhi BJP on Monday slammed the AAP for accusing it of orchestrating the Shaheen Bagh protests against the citizenship law. The BJP said the ruling party in Delhi was shocked with the prospect of losing support among the Muslims.The bla...

Jharkhand reports 843 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Jharkhand on Monday reported 843 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 24,067, officials said. Eleven more patients died in the state, following which the toll increased to 255, they said.So far, 15,348 people have recovered from the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020