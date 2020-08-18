Giants cut K Catanzaro, mum on Gano signing

The New York Giants released kicker Chandler Catanzaro on Monday but did not confirm reports the team planned to sign Graham Gano to handle kicking duties. Catanzaro, 29, had joined the team on Aug. 1 after a brief retirement. He made 119 of 142 field goals and 182 of 196 extra points in five years with the Arizona Cardinals (2014-16), New York Jets (2017), Carolina Panthers (2018) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018).

"I appreciate what Chandler did for us. I have a lot of respect for him," coach Joe Judge said. Judge was asked about the reports linking Gano to the job, which opened up when the team cut Aldrick Rosas in June following a hit-and-run arrest earlier this offseason.

"We're not going into all the details in terms of the exact move until things are finalized," Judge said. "But I will tell you we informed Chandler this morning we did move on from him. I will just say he did a tremendous job for us. I have a lot of respect for him; he's definitely an NFL kicker. I think he made the right decision coming out of retirement. "We were lucky enough to have exposure to him for a small window of the season, and I wish him luck along the way."

Gano, 33, made the Pro Bowl with the Carolina Panthers in 2017 but missed the final four games in 2018 and sat out the entire 2019 season with an injured left knee, his plant leg. The Panthers released him on July 30. His signing with New York is pending the results of physical and COVID-19 testing, Rapoport said.

In 10 seasons with Washington (2009-11) and Carolina (2012-18), Gano has made 224 of 273 field-goal attempts (82.1 percent) and 306 of 321 PATs (95.3 percent) in 134 career games. On Oct. 7, 2018, he booted a career-long 63-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Panthers to a 33-31 victory against the visiting Giants.