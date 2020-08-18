Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lightning top Blue Jackets, take control of series

Yanni Gourde and Barclay Goodrow each had a goal and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning earned a 2-1 victory in Game 4 on Monday in their first-round playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto. Tampa Bay can clinch the series with a victory in Game 5 on Wednesday. Cam Atkinson scored the Blue Jackets' lone goal in Game 4.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 03:38 IST
Lightning top Blue Jackets, take control of series

Yanni Gourde and Barclay Goodrow each had a goal and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning earned a 2-1 victory in Game 4 on Monday in their first-round playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto. The victory gives the Lightning a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference series. Tampa Bay can clinch the series with a victory in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Cam Atkinson scored the Blue Jackets' lone goal in Game 4. All of the Lightning's offense came in the first five minutes of the second period. Tampa Bay's third line of Goodrow, Gourde, and Blake Coleman emerged from the first intermission with a dominant string of shifts that resulted in two goals.

Just 16 seconds into the second frame, Coleman sent a well-placed pass from the side of the net across to Goodrow for the game's opening goal. It was Goodrow's first goal of the playoffs, snapping a personal 19-game points drought in postseason play. Gourde extended the lead at the 4:09 mark, tipping in a booming Kevin Shattenkirk shot from beyond the circle.

The Blue Jackets responded to Gourde's score by recording the game's next eight shots on goal. The flurry included a goal from Atkinson, who was back in the Columbus lineup after missing Games 2 and 3 with an undisclosed injury. After being outshot 159-102 over the first three games of the series, Columbus outshot the Lightning by a 29-22 margin in Game 4.

But the Blue Jackets' offensive breakout ran into another strong effort from Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Lightning goaltender stopped 28 of 29 shots to improve to 5-2-0 with a .932 save percentage since the NHL restart. Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo saved 20 of 22 shots in the losing effort. Korpisalo's game was highlighted by a pair of rapid-fire saves on Pat Maroon and Tyler Johnson during a second-period Lightning power play.

A would-be goal from Oliver Bjorkstrand at 1:52 of the first period was disallowed. A video review revealed a Columbus player was offside in the lead-up to Bjorkstrand's score. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

North Carolina university is latest U.S. school to roll back campus reopening

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill canceled in-class instruction just one week into the new term on Monday after positive cases of COVID-19 shot up dramatically, becoming the latest U.S. school to reverse course on reopening. T...

Drawing criticism, Trump says he will accept Republican nomination 'live from the White House'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would accept the Republican nomination for a second term during a live speech at the White House next week, confirming plans that have drawn criticism from Democrats and even some fellow Republi...

Trump rule on transgender health blocked at the 11th hour

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new regulation that would roll back health care protections for transgender people. Finalised days after the Supreme Court barred sex discrimination against LGBT individuals ...

Pakistani army chief visits Saudi Arabia to revive ties strained over Kashmir

Pakistans army chief met with senior Saudi Arabian officials in Riyadh on Monday in an effort to ease a row between the two countries over policy towards the disputed region of Kashmir. The argument, brought on by Pakistani demands for Saud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020