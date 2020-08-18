Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arians: Gronk 'not in Florida shape'

"We've already made a lot of improvements in a lot of areas as far as he's helping us out a lot in the run game with his footwork and just different things in routes that he used over the years to help him get open," Howard said of working with Gronkowski.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 04:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 04:41 IST
Arians: Gronk 'not in Florida shape'

Rob Gronkowski said his body felt rejuvenated after taking a year off from the NFL grind. What the 31-year-old may not have fully accounted for was working his way back into shape during the height of Florida's summer heat and humidity. Gronkowski is preparing for his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending his first nine NFL seasons with the New England Patriots.

"He's probably in New England shape right now, but he's not in Florida shape," Bucs coach Bruce Arians quipped on Monday. "The heat is kicking his (butt) pretty good. "It's different, man. When you train in New England and then come down here, it's really different. We laughed about it out there today - I don't think he's ever sweat that much in his life. It takes a little time to get into the Florida shape, but as far as playing in a game, he's more than ready right now."

Gronkowski is the leading man in a loaded tight end unit that includes former first-round pick O.J. Howard and veteran Cameron Brate. "We've already made a lot of improvements in a lot of areas as far as he's helping us out a lot in the run game with his footwork and just different things in routes that he used over the years to help him get open," Howard said of working with Gronkowski. "Just being on the field with him, us together has been a big mismatch.

"It's hard to cover a lot of guys like that when we're on the field together - it's just hard to stop that. It's going to open up a lot of things for everyone and I think it should be real fun." Gronkowski is a future Hall of Famer with 521 career catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. Howard has 94 catches for 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns through his first three seasons, while Brate enters his seventh season in Tampa Bay with 195 catches for 2,156 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Howard was the subject of trade rumors after Gronkowski was acquired, but the Bucs opted to hold onto him. Thus far, Arians has been impressed by his growth under Gronkowski's mentorship. "I think the biggest thing for O.J. was just learning what we're trying to teach," Arians said. "That's a very difficult position in this scheme and he's come in and he's got a great handle on it right now.

"I think Rob's helped him confidence-wise - seeing how good he is and telling him how good he is. When you've got a guy like Gronkowski and (Tom) Brady telling you you're good, you're probably pretty good. I think that's helped, but he's playing really, really well right now." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Cardinals CB Alford out for season

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford will miss the entire 2020 season with a torn pectoral muscle, according to multiple reports. The injury happened during practice Sunday.Its the second consecutive missed season for the 31-year-old ...

Brazil's Guedes says he has the trust of President Bolsonaro

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday he has the full coincidence of President Jair Bolsonaro, but admitted that his job is difficult. Two sources close to Guedes told Reuters he has no intention of resigning, an attempt to quash ris...

Indian national held for crossing illegally into US from Canada

US Border Patrol agents have apprehended an Indian national who crossed into the United States from Canada on foot over the weekend. The person, whose name was not released by the federal agents, has now been removed from the country, a med...

Canadian Finance Minister Morneau resigns, says will seek top OECD job

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced his resignation on Monday amid reports of friction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and after coming under fire for his ties to a charity tapped to run a student grant program.Morneau said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020