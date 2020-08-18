Left Menu
Development News Edition

Misbah advises PCB to appoint Younis Khan as full-time batting coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had appointed the 42-year-old former captain as the batting coach for the team's ongoing tour of England. According to a reliable source in the board, Misbah has had a discussion with PCB CEO Wasim Khan on the subject.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 18-08-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 11:08 IST
Misbah advises PCB to appoint Younis Khan as full-time batting coach
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has advised the country's cricket board to appoint Younis Khan as the full-time batting coach. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had appointed the 42-year-old former captain as the batting coach for the team's ongoing tour of England.

According to a reliable source in the board, Misbah has had a discussion with PCB CEO Wasim Khan on the subject. "Younis has been appointed as batting coach of the senior team for only the England tour. But Misbah has been very impressed with the dedication and hard work put in by Younis Khan while working with the batsmen in the team in England," the source said.

"Misbah has asked Wasim Khan to consider giving Younis a long-term contract with the team as he feels the former captain and teammate will only have a positive influence on the batsmen in the team," the source added. The source said the board is likely to follow Misbah's advice and rope in Younis for a longer contract.

"Everyone has been pleasantly surprised to see the positive and cheerful behaviour of Younis although during his playing days he was known for his flashy temperament and run-ins with the establishment," the source added. Younis, who is Pakistan's highest run-getter in Test cricket with the most centuries, had recently said he is enjoying his stint as the batting coach. "Nothing would make me happier than to see Babar Azam or Asad Shafiq go and break many records in the years to come. I am working with the batsmen not just from a technical point of view but also on their mindset because it is the mental approach of a player which decides whether he will be a world class performer or not," Younis had said.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Madras HC refuses to allow reopening of Sterlite copper plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to allow the reopening of Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadus Thoothukudi, which has remained closed since April 2018. A division bench of Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice V Bhavani Subbar...

Five takeaways from the first virtual Democratic National Convention

A Democratic National Convention like no other began on Monday, with politicians trading raucous cheers in a crowded arena for speeches delivered from quiet locations across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are five tak...

SC refuses to direct transfer of contributions made to PM CARES for COVID-19 to NDRF

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund NDRF. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said t...

SC dismisses plea seeking transfer of money from PM CARES to National Disaster Response Fund

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the money in the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the National Disaster Response Fund. A three-judge bench...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020