Jaguars DE/LB Lynch retires at 27

Defensive end/linebacker Aaron Lynch, who signed a free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May, is retiring from the NFL. ESPN first reported Monday that Lynch is stepping away from the game at age 27. NFL.com later reported that the Jaguars expect to place him on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday.

The news about Lynch comes one day against Jacksonville defensive lineman Rodney Gunter retired because of a heart condition. Gunter and Lynch became the fifth and sixth Jaguars defensive linemen to opt out, go on injured reserve or retire since July 31, according to ESPN. Earlier Monday, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said he excused Lynch from practice.

"He's taking care of something personally," Marrone added. "So he's dealing with that and we'll see where that is as we go forward, so we're in communication with him so it's not an issue." Marrone said of the team's attrition on the defensive line, "You've got to be prepared and you've got to be able to do it. I know that there will be a lot written about, kind of like you said, these plans that they have, have been blown up. But it's also a great opportunity and a great challenge for these other guys to step up, and if you have that happen, that's great. Especially the young guys.

"The guys that we're talking about (that are not available) were guys that were experienced, guys that have done it before. Having those veteran type of guys brought in, we still have a decent mix, but now it's a little bit more on the younger guys and guys that have been here to step up." Lynch is leaving behind a one-year, $1.01 million contract. He joined the Jaguars after recording two sacks in 16 games as a reserve for the Bears in 2019, his second season with Chicago. He played the prior four years for the San Francisco 49ers.

In 73 career NFL games (22 starts), Lynch has 20 sacks, 105 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery. San Francisco made him a fifth-round pick in 2014 out of the University of South Florida. --Field Level Media