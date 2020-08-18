Cricket-South African Nortje to replace Woakes in IPL's Delhi side

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje will replace England's Chris Woakes in the Delhi Capitals squad for this year's Indian Premier League, the franchise said on Tuesday. Woakes, a key part of England's 50-over World Cup-winning squad last year and a regular member of the test team, pulled out of the IPL to prolong his international career. The 31-year-old has not played for his country in the Twenty20 format since 2015.

Nortje, 26, made his international debut last year and has played six tests, seven one-dayers and three T20 matches. "With its exciting mix of experienced and young players, and a stellar coaching line-up, there is no doubt this is going to be a massive learning experience for me," said Nortje, who joined Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019 but was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

The eight-team IPL was scheduled to begin in March but was indefinitely postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak before being switched to the United Arab Emirates. The 53-day tournament will begin on Sept. 19. ($1 = 74.8050 Indian rupees)