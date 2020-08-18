Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-South African Nortje to replace Woakes in IPL's Delhi side

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje will replace England's Chris Woakes in the Delhi Capitals squad for this year's Indian Premier League, the franchise said on Tuesday. Woakes, a key part of England's 50-over World Cup-winning squad last year and a regular member of the test team, pulled out of the IPL to prolong his international career.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 13:11 IST
Cricket-South African Nortje to replace Woakes in IPL's Delhi side

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje will replace England's Chris Woakes in the Delhi Capitals squad for this year's Indian Premier League, the franchise said on Tuesday. Woakes, a key part of England's 50-over World Cup-winning squad last year and a regular member of the test team, pulled out of the IPL to prolong his international career. The 31-year-old has not played for his country in the Twenty20 format since 2015.

Nortje, 26, made his international debut last year and has played six tests, seven one-dayers and three T20 matches. "With its exciting mix of experienced and young players, and a stellar coaching line-up, there is no doubt this is going to be a massive learning experience for me," said Nortje, who joined Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019 but was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

The eight-team IPL was scheduled to begin in March but was indefinitely postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak before being switched to the United Arab Emirates. The 53-day tournament will begin on Sept. 19. ($1 = 74.8050 Indian rupees)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea traces church members, confines troops to base as virus spreads

South Korea reported a three-digit increase in novel coronavirus cases for a fifth day on Tuesday as authorities scrambled to trace hundreds of members of a church congregation, and the military locked down bases to stop the spread of the v...

Mortar shells strike Kabul as Afghans mark Independence Day

Several mortar shells slammed into various part of Kabul on Tuesday morning, wounding at least 10 civilians as Afghans marked their countrys Independence Day amid new uncertainties over the start of talks between the Taliban and the Kabul g...

Foreign residents still need permission to return to Dubai

Dubai still requires foreign residents who are overseas to obtain permission before returning, the emirate said on Tuesday. The United Arab Emirates in March suspended the entry of non-citizens as part of measures to curb the spread of the ...

Australians seize cocaine haul in boat at sea, arrest 3 men

Australian authorities said Tuesday they had seized a large quantity of cocaine from a fishing boat in treacherous seas off the east coast. A law enforcement team intercepted the Australian trawler Coralynne on Saturday night after New Zeal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020