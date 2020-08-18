Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rohit, Vinesh among 4 recommended for Khel Ratna

This is the second time since 2016 that four athletes have been finalised for the country's highest sporting honour. The committee, comprising the likes of Virender Sehwag and former hockey captain Sardar Singh, met at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:36 IST
Rohit, Vinesh among 4 recommended for Khel Ratna

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, star wrestler Vinesh Phogat, TT player Manika Batra and Paralympic gold-winning high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu were on Tuesday picked for this year's Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the sports ministry's selection committee. This is the second time since 2016 that four athletes have been finalised for the country's highest sporting honour.

The committee, comprising the likes of Virender Sehwag and former hockey captain Sardar Singh, met at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters here. While Rohit has been recognised for his ever-rising accomplishments with the bat, Vinesh has been rewarded for her gold medals in the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games besides a bronze in the 2019 Asian Wrestling Championships.

Thangavelu got the recognition for his gold medal in the 2016 Rio Paralympics in the T42 high jump category. In 2016, star shuttler P V Sindhu, gymnast Dipa Karmakar, shooter Jitu Rai, and wrestler Sakshi Malik were collectively given the top honours.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla arrives in Bangladesh on brief visit

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived here on Tuesday on a brief visit to Bangladesh aimed at boosting ties between the two neighbouring countries. An Indian Air Force plane carrying Shringla landed at Dhaka Airport at aro...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 229 p.m.The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan DRAP has given a nod for phase-III clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine developed in col...

China considers imposing tariffs on Australian wine

China on Tuesday began investigating whether Australia is dumping wine in a trade dispute that further strains relations between the countries and could shut the biggest export market for Australian wine. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce sa...

Soccer-Marseille's Ligue 1 opener set to be postponed after 4 COVID-19 cases

Frances first match of the new Ligue 1 soccer season looks set to be postponed after Olympique de Marseille said on Tuesday they had confirmed three more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total at the club to four.The LFP, French professional...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020