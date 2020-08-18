Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kang the form player heading into Women's British Open

Kang arrived at Royal Troon ahead of the first major of the pandemic-affected year as the No. 2 player after back-to-back wins in Ohio following the resumption of the LPGA Tour after the coronavirus outbreak. Then, last week, came what was perhaps a significant breakthrough in her game with a tied-for-fifth finish in the Ladies Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club on Scotland's east coast, which is a links course — albeit not pure links.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 16:46 IST
Kang the form player heading into Women's British Open
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A self-confessed "control freak" on the golf course, Danielle Kang likes her ball to end up where she intended it to go. That likely explains her underwhelming career record at the Women's British Open, given the bumps, hollows and undulations on the event's old links courses.

Maybe this year will be different for the form player in the women's game. Kang arrived at Royal Troon ahead of the first major of the pandemic-affected year as the No. 2 player after back-to-back wins in Ohio following the resumption of the LPGA Tour after the coronavirus outbreak.

Then, last week, came what was perhaps a significant breakthrough in her game with a tied-for-fifth finish in the Ladies Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club on Scotland's east coast, which is a links course — albeit not pure links. It should mean Kang, the winner of the PGA Championship in 2017 for her only major success to date, is a serious contender for the first time at the British Open where her best finish is a tie for 41st last year.

That was on an inland course at Woburn. Before last week, she missed the cut in her previous two starts on links courses in Britain, in the Women's Opens at Kingsbarns and Royal Lytham in 2017 and 2018, respectively. She has failed to make the weekend in five of her nine appearances at the British. "I can definitely see I am hitting the ball well," Kang said at the Scottish Open, a warmup event for the British Open, where she wound up a shot off a four-way playoff.

It was on the greens where she struggled. "It's getting used to the pace of the green ... they are a bit slower than what I am used to," she said. "It's links golf so you can't really have them roll fast, which I'm completely for.

"My putting style isn't much of a hit. Every time I hit, there's a kind of a flinch — it's just not the type of putting I do." More at home on the links — and in Scotland — is another American, Stacy Lewis, who won the British Open at St. Andrews in 2013 for her second and most recent major title and won the Scottish Open on Sunday for her first LPGA victory in nearly three years. Whereas Kang said she is "uncomfortable" on links, the former top-ranked Lewis clearly loves it.

"I'm excited the way I'm hitting it," she said. "Links golf, you've got to be able to control your golf ball in the wind and I did a pretty good job of that for four days." In a golf calendar that has been heavily reshaped because of the pandemic, the British Open has managed to hold its date and will be the first of four majors this year. The Evian Championship has been canceled and will return in 2021. There will be COVID-19 testing for players and caddies but no spectators at Troon, which is hosting its first women's major. The Ayrshire course staged the men's British Open in 2016 when Henrik Stenson won a final-day duel with Phil Mickelson to win his first major.

"As a Swede, I have watched a re-run of the Stenson vs. Mickelson Open quite a few times," said Joanna Gustavsson, who headed the qualifiers last week at the Renaissance Club and will be playing Royal Troon for the first time. "He made the course look easier than I am sure it is." In the last seven women's majors, there have been six first-time winners. Top-ranked Jin Young Ko won two majors in 2019 but will not be going a third of her career because of the coronavirus pandemic. No. 3-ranked Sung Hyun Park or No. 6 Sei Young Kim haven't traveled to Scotland, either.

High winds and even thunderstorms are forecast for the tournament, which starts Thursday. Defending champion Hinako Shibuno of Japan will be in a group containing Brooke Henderson and Ashleigh Buhai going off at 12:49 p.m. Laura Davies, who is 56 and won the event in 1986 before it became recognized as a major in 2001, will take the first tee shot at 6:30 a.m. in her 40th appearance at the British Open.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks govt about system to ensure hospitals don't overcharge

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra government if it has a regulatory mechanism in place to ensure that private hospitals and nursing homes in the state dont overcharge for PPE kits and other ancillary items during the CO...

Soccer-Liverpool member tests positive at training camp, Austrian tabloid says

An unidentified member of English Premier League champions Liverpool has tested positive for the new coronavirus at their summer training camp in the Austrian Alps, tabloid newspaper Kronen Zeitung said on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources....

Govt launches Rs 4.3 cr contest to develop tech products using indigenous microprocessors

The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Tuesday launched a Rs 4.3 crore contest for development of technology products using microprocessors developed by IIT Madras and CDAC. IIT Madras and the Center for Development of Advanced Computing ...

Champagne makers agree harvest cut after coronavirus slump

Frances champagne makers on Tuesday reached a last-minute agreement to reduce the number of grapes they will harvest this year as they try to recover from a collapse in sales caused by the coronavirus crisis.With harvesting off to an early ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020