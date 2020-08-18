Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Barca believe 'Dream Team' hero Koeman the answer to club's crisis

He has also received criticism for the club's financial troubles, which forced them to enact a pay cut to staff in April as a result of the coronavirus pandemic despite having the highest revenues in world soccer. Should he take the Barca job, Koeman will miss out on leading his nation into the European Championships next year following a stellar qualifying campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 17:26 IST
Soccer-Barca believe 'Dream Team' hero Koeman the answer to club's crisis

Facing an institutional and sporting crisis after their 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, Barcelona look set to return to their roots by turning to Ronald Koeman, a member of Johan Cruyff's 'Dream Team' who delivered the Catalans' first European Cup.

A club source confirmed on Tuesday that Barca are negotiating a deal to release the Dutchman from his current contract as coach of the Netherlands national team, whose fortunes he has transformed. The imminent appointment of Koeman comes after Barca sacked coach Quique Setien on Monday and brought forward presidential elections after incumbent Josep Maria Bartomeu faced widespread calls to resign over his leadership of the club.

Bartomeu, president since 2014, faced an internal revolt earlier this year as six key directors resigned from the board due to the club's handling of a scandal involving a social media monitoring firm. He has also received criticism for the club's financial troubles, which forced them to enact a pay cut to staff in April as a result of the coronavirus pandemic despite having the highest revenues in world soccer.

Should he take the Barca job, Koeman will miss out on leading his nation into the European Championships next year following a stellar qualifying campaign. The Dutch failed to reach the Euro 2016 and 2018 World Cup tournaments under their previous coaches. Koeman, 57, spent six years as a Barca player and won their hearts in 1992 with his goal from a free-kick in the European Cup final against Sampdoria to end the club's long wait for Europe's biggest prize.

The former defender, affectionately known as "Tintin" for his supposed likeness to the Belgian comic strip character, returned to Barca as assistant coach to compatriot Louis van Gaal in 1998. He then embarked on a career as a head coach with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem before landing the job at Ajax Amsterdam, going on to win two league titles.

Koeman has coached the three biggest clubs in the Netherlands in Ajax, Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven plus AZ Alkmaar, Benfica, Southampton, Everton and Valencia, the latter being his only previous coaching job in Spain. That role ended in disaster and he was sacked in 2008 with the team hovering above the relegation zone, despite having lead them to win the Copa del Rey that same year.

Koeman's time at Everton also ended in disappointment and a relegation battle but his patchy coaching record rarely affected his standing at Barca, and his name was routinely mentioned whenever the club needed a new manager. He was also approached earlier this year when Ernesto Valverde was sacked but turned down the offer due to the looming European Championships, which were later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks govt about system to ensure hospitals don't overcharge

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra government if it has a regulatory mechanism in place to ensure that private hospitals and nursing homes in the state dont overcharge for PPE kits and other ancillary items during the CO...

Soccer-Liverpool member tests positive at training camp, Austrian tabloid says

An unidentified member of English Premier League champions Liverpool has tested positive for the new coronavirus at their summer training camp in the Austrian Alps, tabloid newspaper Kronen Zeitung said on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources....

Govt launches Rs 4.3 cr contest to develop tech products using indigenous microprocessors

The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Tuesday launched a Rs 4.3 crore contest for development of technology products using microprocessors developed by IIT Madras and CDAC. IIT Madras and the Center for Development of Advanced Computing ...

Champagne makers agree harvest cut after coronavirus slump

Frances champagne makers on Tuesday reached a last-minute agreement to reduce the number of grapes they will harvest this year as they try to recover from a collapse in sales caused by the coronavirus crisis.With harvesting off to an early ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020