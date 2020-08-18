Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manchester City will always be in my heart: David Silva shares heartfelt message after joining Real Sociedad

After leaving Manchester City to join Real Sociedad, David Silva shared a heartfelt message for the Premier League side saying that "you will always be in my heart."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 18:53 IST
Manchester City will always be in my heart: David Silva shares heartfelt message after joining Real Sociedad
David Silva . Image Credit: ANI

After leaving Manchester City to join Real Sociedad, David Silva shared a heartfelt message for the Premier League side saying that "you will always be in my heart." Real Sociedad on Monday (local time) confirmed the signing of midfielder Silva, who put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Silva took to Twitter and shared a photo with a message which read, "The time has arrived. Ten years and 13 titles later, it's time for me to say goodbye to the club that has left an indelible mark on my life and career. I look back and it's clear I could not have made a better decision than to accept City's proposal to join their project back in 2010." "Manchester City and I have grown together. In 10 years, I have developed personally and professionally. I have celebrated many victories and titles and lived through epic moments. I have seen my lovely child, Mateo, born and I have even started to feel comfortable under heavy rain," he added.

The 34-year-old said it was a 'real pleasure' donning the Manchester City jersey and sharing the dressing room with the best players and coaches in the world. "City are a fantastic family. I won't ever forget the way they threw themselves into helping me when I suffered the hardest moments of my life, offering me support and empathy," he said.

"Precisely because of that I want to tell you it has been a real pleasure wearing the sky blue shirt and the captain's armband of our club, sharing the dressing room with the best players and coaches in the world, and working closely with the finest club representatives and board members the game has to offer. And on top of that, all the time I had the backing of the amazing fans who have supported me always, through good and bad moments. You are really amazing," Silva added. Silva had made 436 appearances for Manchester City over 10 seasons. He won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and three Community Shields during his time with the club.

Silva concluded the message saying that "I hope that City will achieve even bigger triumphs in the future. I am going to support the team from a distance. I am so happy I have shared these unforgettable moments with the City family - you will always be in my heart. I want to send every Cityzen a huge hug." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Data, AI can add USD 450-500bn to India's GDP by 2025: Nasscom

Data and artificial intelligence AI can add USD 450-500 billion to Indias GDP by 2025, representing about 10 per cent of the USD 5 trillion economy aspiration of the Indian government, a report by industry body Nasscom said on Tuesday. Near...

Cured migrant workers enrolled as 'COVID-19 warriors' in WB

Migrant workers recovering from coronavirus have been inducted by the West Bengal government as members of Covid-19 warriors club to provide a healing touch to people undergoing treatment for infection in different hospitals in the metropol...

UP CM's nod to property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the setting up of property damage claim tribunals in Meerut and Lucknow in the aftermath of losses worth crores of rupees due to destruction of public assets in vandalism and arsonin...

WikiLeaks likely knew it helped Russian intelligence in 2016, Senate report says

The WikiLeaks website played a key role in Russias effort to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election in favor of now President Donald Trump and likely knew it was assisting Russian intelligence, a Senate intelligence committee report ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020