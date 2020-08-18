Left Menu
Ligue 1: Bordeaux's clash with Nantes to be played on August 21 as Marseille vs Saint-Etienne match gets postponed

Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) on Tuesday announced that Bordeaux's clash with Nantes has been brought forward, and now it will take place on August 21.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:54 IST
Ligue 1: Bordeaux's clash with Nantes to be played on August 21 as Marseille vs Saint-Etienne match gets postponed
Ligue 1 . Image Credit: ANI

Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) on Tuesday announced that Bordeaux's clash with Nantes has been brought forward, and now it will take place on August 21. The decision has been made to fill the gap left by the postponement of the match between Olympique de Marseille and AS Saint-Etienne due to coronavirus concerns.

"Following the postponement of the match between Olympique de Marseille and AS Saint-Etienne, and in agreement with the clubs and the broadcaster, the Ligue 1 Round 1 match between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and FC Nantes - initially scheduled for Saturday 22 August 2020 at 17:00 - has been brought forward and will be played at 19:00 on Friday 21 August 2020," LFP said in a statement. "...In view of the medical results communicated by Olympique de Marseille on Tuesday 18 August, the national COVID commission has indicated to the LFP's Competitions Commission that the virus is circulating within the Marseille club," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Marseille tweeted, "Following the tests carried out on Monday, no new cases of #COVID19 were revealed, but Sunday's 3 suspected cases have been confirmed." The match between Olympique de Marseille and AS Saint-Etienne will now take place on either September 16 or 17, subject to the evolution of health conditions at Olympique de Marseille. "The final date will be determined in agreement with the match broadcaster," the statement added. (ANI)

