South African pacer Nortje to replace Chris Woakes in Delhi Capitals line-up

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced that 26-year-old South African pacer Anrich Nortje will replace England all-rounder Chris Woakes While press release doesn't clarify the reason for Woakes' pull-out, it is understood that the Englishman has decided to turn his back on IPL due to health concerns. Nortje, who was named as Cricket South Africa’s Newcomer of the Year for 2020, will be joining fellow South African Kagiso Rabada at Delhi Capitals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:45 IST
Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced that 26-year-old South African pacer Anrich Nortje will replace England all-rounder Chris Woakes

While press release doesn't clarify the reason for Woakes' pull-out, it is understood that the Englishman has decided to turn his back on IPL due to health concerns. Nortje was with the Kolkata franchise last season, but a shoulder injury cut short his chances of making an IPL debut

On joining Delhi Capitals, the right-arm fast bowler said, "With its exciting mix of experienced and young players, and a stellar coaching line up, there is no doubt this is going to be a massive learning experience for me." Nortje Test debut in 2019 against India, and has to his credit, a total of 19 wickets from 6 Test matches, 14 wickets from 7 ODIs, and 2 wickets from 3 T20Is. Nortje, who was named as Cricket South Africa’s Newcomer of the Year for 2020, will be joining fellow South African Kagiso Rabada at Delhi Capitals.

