South African pacer Nortje to replace Chris Woakes in Delhi Capitals line-up

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced that 26-year-old South African pacer Anrich Nortje will replace England all-rounder Chris Woakes

While press release doesn't clarify the reason for Woakes' pull-out, it is understood that the Englishman has decided to turn his back on IPL due to health concerns. Nortje was with the Kolkata franchise last season, but a shoulder injury cut short his chances of making an IPL debut

On joining Delhi Capitals, the right-arm fast bowler said, "With its exciting mix of experienced and young players, and a stellar coaching line up, there is no doubt this is going to be a massive learning experience for me." Nortje Test debut in 2019 against India, and has to his credit, a total of 19 wickets from 6 Test matches, 14 wickets from 7 ODIs, and 2 wickets from 3 T20Is. Nortje, who was named as Cricket South Africa’s Newcomer of the Year for 2020, will be joining fellow South African Kagiso Rabada at Delhi Capitals.