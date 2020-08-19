Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey Hall of Famer Hawerchuk dies at 57

He had been Barrie's coach since the 2010-11 season, leading the club to four division titles and a trip to the OHL finals in 2013. Hawerchuk recorded 1,409 points (518 goals, 891 assists) in 1,188 games over 16 NHL seasons with the Winnipeg Jets (1981-90), Buffalo Sabres (1990-95), St. Louis Blues (1995-96) and Philadelphia Flyers (1996-97).

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 19-08-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 01:13 IST
Hockey Hall of Famer Hawerchuk dies at 57
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk has passed away at the age of 57, the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League announced Tuesday. Hawerchuk, who coached the team, had battled gastric cancer since last year. His son, Eric, confirmed the news of his death on social media.

"After an incredibly brave and difficult battle with cancer, our dad has passed away," Eric Hawerchuk wrote on Twitter. "My family is so proud of him and the way he fought." Hawerchuk took a leave of absence from his coaching job with the Colts in early September 2019, just weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. He had been Barrie's coach since the 2010-11 season, leading the club to four division titles and a trip to the OHL finals in 2013.

Hawerchuk recorded 1,409 points (518 goals, 891 assists) in 1,188 games over 16 NHL seasons with the Winnipeg Jets (1981-90), Buffalo Sabres (1990-95), St. Louis Blues (1995-96) and Philadelphia Flyers (1996-97). Hawerchuk was the No. 1 overall pick of the 1981 NHL Draft by the Jets and won the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in the league after collecting 45 goals and 103 points in 1981-82. He spent his first nine seasons with the team, scoring 379 goals and setting up 550 others.

"The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, our players, our alumni, and our fans will miss Dale Hawerchuk dearly, and we will forever be inspired by his passion for the game, his commitment to his team, and his love for our community," the Jets wrote on Twitter. Hawerchuk was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.

The life of Hawerchuk was observed prior to Tuesday afternoon's game between the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers.

TRENDING

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-U.S. Open organisers pleased with lineup, despite tournament dropouts

U.S. Open organisers said on Tuesday that they were happy with the slate of competitors for this years tournament, despite numerous dropouts by high-profile names amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. One of tennis four Grand Slams and the cr...

Nitish inaugurates Bihar Agriculture University's new buildings

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated the main administrative and other new buildings of Bihar Agriculture University at Sabour in Bhagalpur district. At a function held through video-conference, Kumar inaugurated three l...

Patnaik stresses location-specific strategy to contain spread of COVID-19

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials to adopt a location- specific strategy to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh and Rayagada, as these districts are emerging as COVID-1...

Patriots to start season without fans at home

The New England Patriots will play at least their first two home games in an empty Gillette Stadium. The Patriots made the announcement Tuesday after consultation with the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board.The state order affects at le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020