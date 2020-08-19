Hockey Hall of Famer Hawerchuk dies at 57

Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk has passed away at the age of 57, the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League announced Tuesday. Hawerchuk, who coached the team, had battled gastric cancer since last year. His son, Eric, confirmed the news of his death on social media.

"After an incredibly brave and difficult battle with cancer, our dad has passed away," Eric Hawerchuk wrote on Twitter. "My family is so proud of him and the way he fought." Hawerchuk took a leave of absence from his coaching job with the Colts in early September 2019, just weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. He had been Barrie's coach since the 2010-11 season, leading the club to four division titles and a trip to the OHL finals in 2013.

Hawerchuk recorded 1,409 points (518 goals, 891 assists) in 1,188 games over 16 NHL seasons with the Winnipeg Jets (1981-90), Buffalo Sabres (1990-95), St. Louis Blues (1995-96) and Philadelphia Flyers (1996-97). Hawerchuk was the No. 1 overall pick of the 1981 NHL Draft by the Jets and won the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in the league after collecting 45 goals and 103 points in 1981-82. He spent his first nine seasons with the team, scoring 379 goals and setting up 550 others.

"The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, our players, our alumni, and our fans will miss Dale Hawerchuk dearly, and we will forever be inspired by his passion for the game, his commitment to his team, and his love for our community," the Jets wrote on Twitter. Hawerchuk was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.

The life of Hawerchuk was observed prior to Tuesday afternoon's game between the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers.