Soccer-Lazio director hits out at Silva after midfielder makes Sociedad switch

Lazio's sporting director Igli Tare said on Tuesday that he has lost respect for David Silva after the Spanish midfielder joined La Liga side Real Sociedad while the Italian club had been in talks to sign him.

Lazio's sporting director Igli Tare said on Tuesday that he has lost respect for David Silva after the Spanish midfielder joined La Liga side Real Sociedad while the Italian club had been in talks to sign him. Italian media reported that Lazio had offered Silva a three-year contract worth 10 million euros ($11.94 million) and the Serie A club were confident of signing the 34-year-old free agent after he left Manchester City this month.

However, Silva opted to join Sociedad instead, signing a two-year deal on Monday to return to Spain where he had previously played for Valencia. "I've heard about David Silva's transfer to Real Sociedad. I have huge respect for the player but not for the man," Tare said in a statement http://www.sslazio.it/it/news/press-release-2/60698-nota-del-direttore-sportivo-igli-tare.

Silva's father Fernando Jimenez defended the midfielder, saying that Lazio had only spoken to his agent and the former Spain international had not committed to moving to Italy. "There were conversations with Lazio, just like there were with Real Sociedad or other teams. There was nothing finalised," he told Radio Marca.

"David has been left surprised by their reaction. People can say what they like but Lazio spoke with his agent and not with David." ($1 = 0.8379 euros)

