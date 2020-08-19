Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blue Jays edge Orioles in 10 innings

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove in the tiebreaking run on a fielder's choice in the top of the 10th inning and gave the visiting Toronto Blue Jays an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 09:30 IST
Blue Jays edge Orioles in 10 innings
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove in the tiebreaking run on a fielder's choice in the top of the 10th inning and gave the visiting Toronto Blue Jays an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. Gurriel hit a shot that first baseman Chris Davis dove and stopped. Davis tried to throw out Travis Shaw while sitting down but was unable to do so, and the Jays took the lead off Cole Sulser (1-2).

Anthony Bass (1-0) received the win for Toronto. Randal Grichuk drove in four runs for a second straight night, including a two-run homer. Shaw hit a three-run homer and knocked in three.

Toronto right-hander Nate Pearson and Baltimore left-hander Wade LeBlanc each received a no-decision. Both went four innings and allowed five runs. Anthony Santander gave the Orioles a 2-0 lead in the first with a two-run homer. He has now hit safely in 13 straight games.

The Blue Jays tied the game on the Grichuk homer in the third before Santander put the Orioles in front with another blast in the bottom of the frame. This was a solo shot that made it 3-2. Grichuk also came through again in the fifth thanks to a two-run double. Shaw stretched the lead to 7-3 with his three-run shot as part of that five-run inning.

Baltimore tried to start coming back in the bottom half. That's when Chance Sisco hit a two-run homer that sliced the margin to 7-5. Later in the inning, Renato Nunez made it 7-6 with a sacrifice fly. The Orioles tied the game in the seventh when Hanser Alberto drove in a run with an infield single with the bases loaded.

The Orioles lost a key player Tuesday when they put shortstop Jose Iglesias on the 10-day injured list due to a sore left quad. To take Iglesias' roster spot, Baltimore recalled infielder Ramon Urias from the alternate training site.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dwijing Festival wins 5 awards at WOW Awards Asia - 2020

Guwahati Assam India Aug 19 ANIBusinessWire India The successful fourth edition of the Dwijing Festival with over 15 lakh tourists attending the 12-day event has emerged as the winner in five categories at the prestigious WOW Awards Asia, 2...

UST Global wins CSR Award for its 'Adopt a School' Initiative

PMI Kerala Declared UST Global winner on the strength of its sustainable CSR initiatives THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, Aug. 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has won the Project Management ...

Entertainment News Roundup: TikTok signs music distribution deal with UnitedMasters; Hollywood slow to restart in a pandemic and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.TikTok signs music distribution deal with UnitedMastersTikTok is partnering with U.S. music distribution company UnitedMasters, a deal that will allow creators on the Chinese video...

How COVID-19 smell, taste loss differs from common cold decoded

Although COVID-19 patients may lose their sense of smell, they can breathe freely, do not tend to have a runny or blocked nose, and cannot detect bitter or sweet tastes, a study published on Wednesday has found. The study is the first to co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020