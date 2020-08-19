Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cole looks to keep win streak alive facing Rays

He kept the streak going in Friday's 10-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. After falling one strike shy of qualifying for a win Aug. 8 against the Rays in St. Petersburg, Cole allowed one run on four hits in seven innings while getting eight strikeouts. "Best pitcher in the game, and that's what you're seeing," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:28 IST
Cole looks to keep win streak alive facing Rays
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@GerritCole45)

Gerrit Cole's 20-game winning streak is a rare occurrence, just like the New York Yankees losing a game at Yankee Stadium. Coming off their first loss at Yankee Stadium of the shortened season, the Yankees will send Cole (4-0, 2.76 ERA) to the mound in the middle game of a three-game series with the surging Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.

The Yankees are 10-1 at Yankee Stadium after opening the series with a 6-3 loss Tuesday and getting a short outing from Masahiro Tanaka. An offense limited to homers by Luke Voit and Gary Sanchez kept New York from setting a team record with an 11th straight win to open a season at Yankee Stadium. Now the Yankees are trying to avoid consecutive home losses for the first time since Aug. 18 and Aug. 30, 2019, against Cleveland and Oakland respectively.

"It's nice to have Gerrit on the mound," Voit said. "We know he's going to go out and dominate like he always does. It will be good to have our ace on the mound and hope we get this back on track." Cole enters Wednesday as the sixth pitcher in baseball history to win at least 20 straight decisions and tied with Jake Arrieta (2015-2016) for the third-longest streak. He is four shy of Carl Hubbell's all-time record set from July 17, 1936, to May 27, 1937.

Cole is 20-0 with a 1.94 ERA in his last 27 starts and his unbeaten streak is tied with Firpo Marberry (1930-1931) for the fourth-longest in major league history. He is three shy of the record set by Roger Clemens (1998-1999). He kept the streak going in Friday's 10-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. After falling one strike shy of qualifying for a win Aug. 8 against the Rays in St. Petersburg, Cole allowed one run on four hits in seven innings while getting eight strikeouts.

"Best pitcher in the game, and that's what you're seeing," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "You're seeing a guy that's great at his craft with elite stuff and the ability to command it." Cole threw 107 pitches in his last start against Tampa Bay and is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in five career starts against the Rays.

Cole will be tasked with attempting to tame the red-hot Brandon Lowe. Lowe hit a three-run homer Tuesday and is batting .429 (15-for-35) with six homers and 14 RBIs in a nine-game hitting streak. "We're seeing a good approach right now, where he's doing above and beyond because he's on every pitch," Rays manager Kevin Cash said of Lowe.

The Rays are 9-1 in their last 10 games and are in a rare position heading into Wednesday. They are seeking consecutive road wins over the Yankees for the first time since Aug. 15-16, 2018. "We're still behind them. They're a very, very talented team that's nicked up right now, but they got a ton of depth and they're really good," Cash said. "They're tough outs one through nine and their pitching staff is tremendous. We're fortunate that we started this series off with a win."

The Rays will counter Cole by starting right-hander Tyler Glasnow. On Aug. 13, Glasnow (0-1, 7.04 ERA) allowed five runs for the first time since Sept. 5, 2018, when he lasted just two-thirds of an inning, allowing seven runs, five hits and two walks in a 10-3 loss at Toronto.

Glasnow is 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA in three career starts against the Yankees and is making his first appearance at Yankee Stadium. He opposed Cole on Aug. 8 and allowed four runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings, including a two-run homer to Mike Ford and a two-run double to Gio Urshela.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares nudge up as Wall Street record outweighs jitters on growth

European stocks edged up on Wednesday as a record high for U.S. stocks outweighed simmering worries over a resurgence in coronavirus cases that could undermine a nascent recovery.The broad Euro STOXX 600 gained 0.1 in choppy trading, with i...

Trump and Biden campaigns woo Hindus in US

In a sign of the growing political prominence of Hindus in America, the Trump and Biden campaigns are wooing this small religious minority community like never before. Hinduism is the fourth largest faith in the US, representing approximate...

Belarus challenger urges EU to support 'awakening' country

The Belarusian opposition leader has called on European leaders not to recognise fraudulent elections that extended the rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and sparked unprecedented mass protests in the country. In a video ...

Nitish hails SC order in Sushant's death case

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Courts judgement upholding transfer of an FIR lodged in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case at Patna to the CBI. Nyay ki jeet hui hain truth has triumphed, kumar said on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020