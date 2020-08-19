Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-PSG have found the right balance under Tuchel

Now we have to be consistent in doing the efforts the team need, not just for three or four matches," Mbappe, who shook off an ankle injury to take part in the Final Eight in Lisbon, said in January. They did just that against Leipzig, allowing the full backs to throw themselves forward and the midfieders to play higher up the pitch.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:59 IST
Soccer-PSG have found the right balance under Tuchel

Successive failures in the Champions League last 16 made big spending Paris St Germain a laughing stock but after two years in charge coach Thomas Tuchel has found the right balance and turned the tide. PSG were barely bothered in a 3-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig as they reached the final of Europe's premium club competition in style on Tuesday.

While Neymar and Angel Di Maria dazzled up front with the recovering Kylian Mbappe always a potential danger, a steely midfield and a solid defence made sure there would be no surprises. "The forwards' defensive work? I've already said that we knew we had to do it. Now we have to be consistent in doing the efforts the team need, not just for three or four matches," Mbappe, who shook off an ankle injury to take part in the Final Eight in Lisbon, said in January.

They did just that against Leipzig, allowing the full backs to throw themselves forward and the midfieders to play higher up the pitch. This resulted in full back Juan Bernat scoring the last goal and midfielder Leandro Paredes being in Leipzig's half to collect a poor clearance and find Neymar in the box for the Brazilian to set up Di Maria on the second goal.

"Defensively, they were solid, everybody made efforts," former PSG coach Luis Fernandez told French sports daily L'Equipe on Wednesday. "I saw the Liverpool of Juergen Klopp with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino pressing up front."

PSG will face either Bayern Munich or fellow Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais in Sunday's showpiece, their first European final since the Cup Winners' Cup in 1997. "We deserve to be here," said captain Thiago Silva, who will play his last game for PSG after joining in 2012.

"I am proud of my team, especially of their mindset. We had this obsession not to concede a goal."

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Can Russell Crowe and cut-price popcorn bring people back to U.S. movies?

AMC Theatres and other cinema chains will fire up projectors in some major U.S. cities this week, offering lower-priced admission, discounted popcorn and new safety measures to tempt audiences back to the movies despite the pandemic.Theater...

In historic speech, Kamala Harris expected to train fire on Trump

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris gives the most important speech of her political career on Wednesday when she addresses the Democratic National Convention as presidential nominee Joe Bidens running mate.The former prosecutor from California, who...

Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign

Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday in federal court to falsifying a document as part of the bureaus early-stage probe into whether President Donald Trumps 2016 campaign colluded with the Russian gove...

Heating our climate damages our economies - study reveals greater costs than expected

Rising temperatures due to our greenhouse gas emissions can cause greater damages to our economies than previous research suggested, a new study shows. The scientists from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research PIK and the Mercat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020