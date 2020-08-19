Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona officially hires Ronald Koeman as coach

Barcelona officially announced a deal with Koeman on Wednesday, a day after club president Josep Bartomeu had said the Dutchman accepted the coaching offer and only details needed to be sorted out. The official announcement comes five days after the team's humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:51 IST
Barcelona officially hires Ronald Koeman as coach

Barcelona will try to end one of the worst crises in club history with Ronald Koeman as its coach. Barcelona officially announced a deal with Koeman on Wednesday, a day after club president Josep Bartomeu had said the Dutchman accepted the coaching offer and only details needed to be sorted out.

The official announcement comes five days after the team's humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. Barcelona said the former defender's deal runs through June 2022.

Koeman replaces the fired Quique Setién, who stayed only 25 matches on the job after taking over from Ernesto Valverde in January. Barcelona said Koeman will be officially introduced later Wednesday.

“The Dutchman brings more than 20 years of experience as manager and eight trophies on his CV,” the club said. Koeman had been coaching the Dutch national team since 2018, and previously coached in the Premier League, the Spanish league, the Dutch league and the Portuguese league.

The 57-year-old Koeman began his coaching career as an assistant with Barcelona in the late 1990s. As a player, Koeman helped Barcelona clinch its first European title by scoring an extra-time winner in a final against Sampdoria at Wembley Stadium nearly two decades ago.

“The blaugrana legend, hero of Wembley, the man who handed Barça their first ever victory in the European Cup returns to Camp Nou,” Barcelona said..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Scientists harvest more eggs from near-extinct northern white rhino

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Scientists harvest more eggs from near-extinct northern white rhinoScientists racing to save the northern white rhino from extinction have harvested 10 more eggs from the last two female...

Business briefs

Global hospitality company InterContinental Hotels Group IHG on Wednesday said it has signed a management agreement with Riteway and Medha Projects to open a Holiday Inn Resort in Karnataka. Located 6 kilometres from the main Bengaluru a...

L&T Financial Services to raise Rs 200 crore via NCDs

LT Financial Services is seeking to raise Rs 200 crore by way of non-convertible debentures NCDs to boost its capital buffer as the coronavirus-battered economy is set to go into its first annual contraction in four decades. The company sai...

Police not planning to collect CDRs of COVID-19 patients:Govt

The Kerala government on Wednesday informed the High Court that the state police were not planning to collect Call Data Records of COVID-19 patients who are undergoing home quarantine, as well as at various hospitals. The government stated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020