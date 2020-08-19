Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-CAF postpone Africa World Cup qualifiers to June 2021

The October window this year will be kept free for national teams to use for friendlies if conditions allow for them, before match days three and four of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations preliminaries will be staged from Nov. 9-17. The final two rounds of those qualifiers, where the top two teams in each of the eight pools qualify for the postponed finals in Cameroon in early 2022, are scheduled to be played in March 22-30 next year.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:53 IST
Soccer-CAF postpone Africa World Cup qualifiers to June 2021

The start of the African group stage qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup have been shifted to June next year and will be completed in a five-month dash for a place in Qatar, according to a Confederation of African Football memo seen by Reuters.

The qualifiers were due to begin in October, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a reshuffle in the African international football calendar. The continent continues to be hard hit by the pandemic, with only a handful of domestic competitions such as South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco currently under way.

The preliminary World Cup competition will now be played in four windows next year, with two games each. The pool stages start from May 31-June 15, and continue in the FIFA windows on Aug. 30-Sept. 7 and Oct. 4-12.

The 10 pool stage winners will then advance to a play-off round where the victors will earn a place in Qatar. Those matches will be played between Nov. 8-16. The October window this year will be kept free for national teams to use for friendlies if conditions allow for them, before match days three and four of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations preliminaries will be staged from Nov. 9-17.

The final two rounds of those qualifiers, where the top two teams in each of the eight pools qualify for the postponed finals in Cameroon in early 2022, are scheduled to be played in March 22-30 next year. Lack of testing facilities and poor infrastructure make containing the virus in Africa a challenge for health authorities and at this stage November's qualifiers could be viewed as a ambitious for a continent-wide opening of borders that allows quarantine-free travel.

As of Wednesday Africa had recorded 1.14-million cases, more than half in South Africa, but there are likely millions more across the continent that have gone un detected. African qualification calendar:

Oct 5-13, 2020: Open for friendly matches Nov 9-17, 2020: Match Day 3 & 4 (2021 Nations Cup)

Mar 22-30, 2021: Match Day 5 & 6 (2021 Nations Cup) May 31-Jun 15, 2021: Match Day 1 & 2 (2022 World Cup)

Aug 30-Sep 7, 2021: Match Day 3 & 4 (2022 World Cup) Oct 4-12, 2021: Match Day 5 & 6 (2022 World Cup)

Nov 8-16, 2021: Play-off round (2022 World Cup)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo pledges support for Iraq, targets pro-Iran militias

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged on Wednesday that the Trump administration will continue to support Iraq as it confronts the threat posed by the Islamic State group, but he also called for the Baghdad government to redouble efforts t...

Woman found living with father's body

A woman stated to be mentally retarded was living with the body of her 90-year-old father for three days before it was recovered by police from Thakurpukur area of the city on Wednesday, an officer said. The officer said according to prelim...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh hits out at UP govt for registering cases against him

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday claimed that the UP government is trying to make him a history sheeter as he slammed the BJP dispensation in the state for filing multiple cases against him. No immediate reacti...

Killer of Jordan's father granted parole in 2023

One of the two men convicted of killing basketball star Michael Jordans father in 1993 has been granted parole. Larry Demery, 45, is scheduled to be released on Aug. 6, 2023, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the North Carolina Pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020