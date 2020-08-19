Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FIFA's ethics committee clears Infantino after investigation

Infantino was elected in 2016 to replace Sepp Blatter, who was the subject of criminal proceedings in 2015. Blatter was banned by FIFA's ethics committee, although the investigations against him are still ongoing and he has not been charged.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:25 IST
Soccer-FIFA's ethics committee clears Infantino after investigation

FIFA's independent ethics committee has cleared the organisation's president Gianni Infantino of any alleged breach of its code, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday. Swiss authorities last month decided to open criminal proceedings against Infantino to look into meetings between the FIFA chief and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber.

Lauber and Infantino have denied any wrongdoing. "Based on the information available to date, no aspect of the conduct analysed constitutes a violation of the FIFA regulations," FIFA said in a statement, which noted it had received a complaint on June 21.

"...some aspects do not even fall within the provisions of the FIFA code of ethics, or justify the adoption of any kind of measure, including that of a provisional suspension." FIFA has previously said that Swiss special prosecutor Stefan Keller, who opened the proceedings, has "presented no serious elements or legal basis for the opening of any investigation and lacks any detail as to the substance of the case".

FIFA was embroiled in the worst corruption scandal in its history in 2015 which led to several officials being indicted in the United States on corruption-related charges. Infantino was elected in 2016 to replace Sepp Blatter, who was the subject of criminal proceedings in 2015.

Blatter was banned by FIFA's ethics committee, although the investigations against him are still ongoing and he has not been charged. He denies wrongdoing. On being elected, Infantino promised to clean up FIFA and to put the focus back on football.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP scribe arrested for sharing ‘indecent’ post on Ram temple

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a journalist for allegedly sharing an objectionable social media post on Ram temple and claiming that he did so on the instructions of a Hindutva outfits chief, an official said on Wednesday. Accused jo...

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

The Expendables 4 is undeniably one of the most-awaited movies of this decade. Six years will be completed on August 22 since The Expendables 3 made remarkable success in the box office. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminen...

Libya: UN human right chief appoints independent investigators to probe abuses

Amidst deteriorating security and the lack of a judicial system in the north African nation, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights OHCHR Michele Bachelet, has appointed Mohamed Auajjar from Morocco, Tracy Robinson from Jamaica and Chaloka B...

Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra halted due to landslides, heavy rains

The Kedarnath Yatra was halted on Wednesday due to landslides caused by heavy rains in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. Kedarnath road is closed at Bhiri and Banswara in Rudraprayag, said the Uttarakhand Chief Ministers Office CMO.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020