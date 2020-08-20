Reds activate Moustakas, place Senzel on IL

The Cincinnati Reds activated second baseman Mike Moustakas and placed outfielder Nick Senzel on the injured list prior to Wednesday's doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals. Moustakas hasn't played since Aug. 4 due to a left quadriceps strain. The Reds didn't place an injury designation on Senzel.

Moustakas is batting .238 with two homers and six RBIs in seven games. Senzel is hitting .244 with two homers and eight RBIs in 14 games.

Senzel went 0-for-3 with a walk during Friday night's game against the Pittsburgh. A yet-to-be-identified Cincinnati player tested positive for COVID-19 after Friday's game.

The Reds had their Saturday and Sunday games against the Pittsburgh Pirates postponed as well as Tuesday's contest against the Royals. The doubleheader on Wednesday is as a result of Tuesday's postponement. The Reds also recalled infielder Robel Garcia from the alternate training site. Cincinnati claimed Garcia off waivers from the Chicago Cubs late last month.

Garcia batted .208 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 31 games for the Cubs last season. --Field Level Media