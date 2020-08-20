Hot Grichuk leads Blue Jays past Orioles

Left Menu
Randal Grichuk hit two home runs and Tanner Roark pitched five solid innings as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays earned a three-game sweep over the Baltimore Orioles with a 5-2 victory Wednesday afternoon.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 01:56 IST
Randal Grichuk hit two home runs and Tanner Roark pitched five solid innings as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays earned a three-game sweep over the Baltimore Orioles with a 5-2 victory Wednesday afternoon. Grichuk hit home runs in the second and sixth innings to give him four in the series and six on the season, all in the past six games. He also flew out to the left-field wall in the eighth inning.

Grichuk's solo shot in the second inning gave Toronto a 1-0 lead and his two-run blast in the sixth gave the Blue Jays a 3-2 advantage. The right-handed Roark (2-1) gave up two runs (one earned) as the Blue Jays put together their first three-game winning streak of the season. The right-hander worked around nine hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

The Orioles' Anthony Santander extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a first-inning double. Baltimore left-hander Tommy Milone (1-3) gave up three runs on seven hits over six innings with no walks and seven strikeouts. Baltimore lost its fourth consecutive game and fell for the fifth time in its last six contests following a six-game winning streak.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning, the Orioles tied the game when Hanser Alberto doubled and scored after Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez misplayed a single by Dwight Smith. Pat Valaika followed with an RBI single for a 2-1 Baltimore advantage. Milone maintained that lead until the sixth when Travis Shaw singled with one out and Grichuk lifted a ball into the bullpen area in left-center field for a one-run advantage.

The Blue Jays' Brandon Drury increased the lead to 4-2 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth, while Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made it 5-2 with a ninth-inning RBI single. With Toronto closer Anthony Bass getting the day off after pitching three innings over the previous two games, right-hander Rafael Dolis pitched the ninth inning for his first save since 2012 as a member of the Chicago Cubs.

Grichuk, who has home runs in four consecutive games, went 6-for-14 in the series. He has multiple hits in five consecutive games and six of his last seven. Drury, Gurriel, and Santiago Espinal also had two hits each for the Blue Jays, while Smith, Valaika, Alberto and Cedric Mullins each had two hits for the Orioles.

