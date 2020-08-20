Left Menu
Devers delivers, Red Sox beat Phillies to snap losing streak

Boston went ahead 3-2 when Bradley Jr. smacked a sacrifice fly to deep center to score Moreland in the fourth. The Red Sox took a 4-2 lead in the fifth following a fielding error by Hoskins, allowing Alex Verdugo to come all the way from second to home.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 02:56 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 02:56 IST
Devers delivers, Red Sox beat Phillies to snap losing streak

Rafael Devers homered, doubled, singled and drove in three runs to lift the host Boston Red Sox past the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-3, on Wednesday. Devers' second three-hit game this season snapped a nine-game Red Sox losing streak.

Mitch Moreland added a pair of hits and Jackie Bradley Jr. knocked in two runs for the Red Sox. Red Sox starter Kyle Hart lasted only 3 2/3 innings. He allowed two hits and two runs while striking out five and walking four.

Austin Brice (1-0) picked up the win in relief and Brandon Workman earned his fourth save in four opportunities with a scoreless ninth inning. The Phillies managed only three hits and had their four-game winning streak end at intermittently soggy Fenway Park.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (1-3) tossed 4 1/3 innings and gave up five hits and four runs to go along with four walks and three strikeouts. The Phillies struck for a 1-0 lead when Phil Gosselin hit an RBI single to right with the bases loaded and one out in the first. Didi Gregorius hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Rhys Hoskins for a 2-0 advantage. Hoskins was initially called out but was overturned after video replay.

In the third, Devers ripped a two-run homer to center to tie the game at 2. Boston went ahead 3-2 when Bradley Jr. smacked a sacrifice fly to deep center to score Moreland in the fourth.

The Red Sox took a 4-2 lead in the fifth following a fielding error by Hoskins, allowing Alex Verdugo to come all the way from second to home. The Phillies closed within 4-3 in the seventh when Hoskins reached safely on a two-base throwing error by Tzu-Wei Lin and Neil Walker scored.

Devers' third hit, an RBI double to left in the seventh off Ramon Rosso, extended Boston's lead to 5-3. Bradley Jr. added an RBI double in the eighth for a 6-3 advantage. --Field Level Media

