Carpenter's slam help Cardinals trounce Cubs

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 03:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 03:13 IST
Carpenter's slam help Cardinals trounce Cubs
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Matt Carpenter hit a grand slam before the St. Louis Cardinals even recorded an out Wednesday afternoon and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Cardinals cruised past the host Chicago Cubs 9-3 in the opening game of a doubleheader. The Cardinals have won four of seven since resuming play last Saturday following 16 days on the sidelines due to a spate of coronavirus cases. The Cubs have lost five of seven.

The Cardinals will be the "home" team in the nightcap. The doubleheader was necessitated by the postponement of a game scheduled to be played in St. Louis on Aug. 8 -- one of 15 games shelved due to the coronavirus outbreak. Tyler Webb (1-1), the third Cardinals pitcher, earned the win with 1 1/3 hitless innings. Jack Flaherty, making his first start since Opening Day on July 24, gave up the run on one hit -- Ian Happ's leadoff homer -- and two walks while striking out three over 1 2/3 innings.

The Cardinals struck quickly against Alec Mills (2-2), who hit leadoff batter Kolten Wong, gave up a single to Tommy Edman and walked Paul Goldschmidt before Carpenter homered on a 2-1 pitch. It was the second career grand slam for Carpenter, who is hitting .491 (28-of-57) with the bases loaded after striking out with three on in the sixth. Edman had an RBI single in the second and Goldschmidt hit an RBI single in the fourth for the Cardinals, who scored three times in the sixth on Edman's RBI single and Brad Miller's two-run double.

Flaherty walked two and hit a batter before being pulled for Austin Gomber, who wriggled out of the jam by striking out Happ. The Cubs loaded the bases again with two outs in the third against Gomber, who plunked Kyle Schwarber and walked Wilson Contreras and Jason Heyward before Jason Kipnis grounded out. Josh Phegley hit a two-run homer with two outs in the seventh for his first hit with the Cubs.

Mills allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one over 3 2/3 innings.

