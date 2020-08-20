Mariners beat Dodgers to snap skid at 7

Austin Nola homered and drove in four runs as the Seattle Mariners snapped a seven-game losing streak in defeating the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 Wednesday night. Dylan Moore also homered, Taijuan Walker (2-2) went seven strong innings and fellow right-hander Taylor Williams struck out Corey Seager with the bases loaded in the ninth to end it as the Mariners won the opener of a five-game homestand.

The Dodgers, who had a seven-game winning streak come to an end, got solo homers from Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger. Other than the solo shots, Walker gave up only one other hit. He walked one and struck out eight, matching his season high.

Trailing 3-1, the Mariners took the lead with a four-run third against right-handed reliever Dennis Santana (1-1). Kyle Lewis led off with an infield single, Kyle Seager walked and Nola hit a three-run shot to deep left field. The Mariners then loaded the bases on a walk to Shed Long Jr., a single by Tim Lopes and Braden Bishop getting hit by a pitch. J.P. Crawford's sacrifice fly gave Seattle a 5-3 lead. Moore added a solo shot off right-hander Pedro Baez in the sixth to make it 6-3.

The Dodgers got a run back off Mariners left-hander Anthony Misiewicz in the eighth as Mookie Betts led off with a double to left and scored an out later on Justin Turner's single to center. Dodgers starter Julio Urias lasted just 1 2/3 innings. The left-hander allowed one run on four hits, with one walk and five strikeouts.

The Mariners opened the scoring in the first, as Moore singled with one out, stole second, and scored on Nola's two-out single to left. The Dodgers took the lead in the top of the second as Muncy led off with a homer to right field and, an out later, Pederson went deep to center.

Los Angeles made it 3-1 in the top of the third as Bellinger homered to right-center field. Muncy and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts were ejected by home-plate umpire Mark Ripperger in the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes.

Mariners rookie first baseman Evan White left in the third inning after fouling a ball off his left knee. The team announced X-rays were negative and White was listed as day-to-day. --Field Level Media