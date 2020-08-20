Left Menu
Development News Edition

WBBL: Amy Satterthwaite resumes captaincy of Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne Renegades have appointed Amy Satterthwaite as skipper for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season six.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 20-08-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 11:45 IST
WBBL: Amy Satterthwaite resumes captaincy of Melbourne Renegades
Amy Satterthwaite. Image Credit: ANI

Melbourne Renegades have appointed Amy Satterthwaite as skipper for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season six. Satterthwaite missed last season while pregnant with her first child.

The team has also re-signed Lea Tahuhu. The Renegades have locked in their full 15-player squad for the new season which includes the signing of Erin Fazackerley from the Hobart Hurricanes.

"It'll be great to rejoin the team in a playing capacity this season after Jess (Duffin) did such a fantastic job leading the group last year," Satterthwaite said in a statement. "I've enjoyed getting back into training in recent months and I've embraced the challenge of working on my game after a few sleepless nights, but it's all good fun. I'm looking forward to working alongside our new coach Lachie Stevens and seeing what the team can achieve," she added.

Tahuhu is the club's second-leading wicket-taker of all time, while Fazackerley played 30 games for the Hurricanes after making her debut in the third edition of the tournament. The 22-year-old showed her striking ability in a knock of 58 runs off 48 balls in her second last hit for the Hurricanes last year.

Head coach Lachlan Stevens is pleased with the final make-up of the playing list. "Amy and Lea bring so much leadership and skill to the group and we're excited about seeing what Erin can do this season. There's obviously some continued uncertainty about how the season will unfold but we'll just focus on preparing as best we can and tackle the challenges that confront us along the way," Stevens said.

Renegades WBBL squad: Makinley Blows, Maitlan Brown, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Erin Fazackerley, Ella Hayward, Lizelle Lee (RSA), Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Amy Satterthwaite (captain - NZ), Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu (NZ), Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

World needs to go beyond orthodoxes due to unprecedented COVID-19 challenge: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday on said that the world faces an unprecedented challenge due to COVID-19 and there is a need to go beyond orthodoxes. As we come out of this pandemic, let us be clear on one fact that the wo...

Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore India's cleanest city, Surat and Navi Mumbai bag second and third spot

Indore is Indias cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country. The city has bagged the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarats Surat is on second spot and Maharashtras Navi Mumbai is...

Coach Silverwood backs early starts to Test matches in England

Head coach Chris Silverwood is in favour of early starts to Test matches in England to make up for lost time due to adverse weather, saying he and his team will have no complaints if the change is introduced in the final red-ball fixture ag...

Contempt case: SC rejects Bhushan's submission for hearing on sentence by another bench

The Supreme Court Thursday rejected the submission of activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan that another bench hear the arguments on quantum of sentence in the contempt case in which he has been held guilty for derogatory tweets against the judi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020