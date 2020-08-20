Left Menu
Premier League: Liverpool to kickstart 2020-21 season against Leeds United

Defending champions Liverpool will be kickstarting the 2020-21 Premier League season against Leeds United, the organisers confirmed on Thursday.

ANI | London | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:19 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Defending champions Liverpool will be kickstarting the 2020-21 Premier League season against Leeds United, the organisers confirmed on Thursday. Liverpool had won the 2019-20 Premier League season, while Manchester City had finished in second place.

Manchester United and Chelsea had marked off the top four in the 2019-20 season. On September 12, Arsenal will also take on Fulham while Chelsea will travel to Brighton to kickstart 2021-21 season.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will kick off their season against Everton on September 12 while Leicester face rivals, West Brom. Manchester United and Manchester City, who were slated to face off against Burnley and Aston Villa respectively, will see their games postponed on the back of their runs through to the latter stages of the Europa League and Champions League, Goal.com reported.

Chelsea and Liverpool are then slated to square off on September 19 and on the next weekend, the Reds will face Arsenal. The marquee clash between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on November 7.

Liverpool will end their campaign at home to Crystal Palace on May 23, with the final round of fixtures also witnessing Chelsea facing Villa, Arsenal tackling Brighton, City taking on Everton and United paying a visit to Wolves. (ANI)

