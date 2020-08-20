Left Menu
Prize money for National Sports Awards likely to see massive jump

The prize money for National Sports Awards is likely to see a massive jump from this year, with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ranta awardee getting Rs 25 lakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 17:24 IST
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports logo. Image Credit: ANI

The prize money for National Sports Awards is likely to see a massive jump from this year, with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ranta awardee getting Rs 25 lakh. According to a source within the Sports Ministry, there has been a proposal to increase the prize money but a final decision is yet to be made.

As per the proposal, prize money for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award will be raised from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Whereas reward for Arjuna Award will elevate to Rs 15 lakh from Rs 5 lakh. The prize money for Dhyanchand and Lifetime Dronacharya Awards will also be increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakhs while the reward for regular Dronacharya Award, which was same as Lifetime Dronacharya Award, will be increased to Rs 10 lakh.

When asked about more details, the source said, "We are trying to get the approval but as of now, it is not finalized but if it gets approved, the hike will be implemented from this year. It is still in consideration." (ANI)

