Soccer-Ansu Fati, Ferran, Eric Garcia lead Spain squad full of fresh faces

Barcelona's teenage forward Ansu Fati and new Manchester City signing Ferran Torres were among six debutants in the Spain squad coach Luis Enrique unveiled on Thursday for next month's UEFA Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 17:39 IST
Barcelona's teenage forward Ansu Fati and new Manchester City signing Ferran Torres were among six debutants in the Spain squad coach Luis Enrique unveiled on Thursday for next month's UEFA Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine. Fati, 17, who is Barca's youngest league goalscorer as well as the youngest player to ever to score in the Champions League, makes the leap into the senior team from the under-21 side after an outstanding breakthrough season with the Catalans.

Torres, who joined City from Valencia earlier this month for 23 million euros ($27.25 million), has also earned a first call up to the senior side, joining City defender Eric Garcia, 19, in the team. Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon and Real Madrid forward Oscar Rodriguez, who spent last season on loan with relegated Leganes, were also included in the 24-man squad.

There was no place in the team for any players from Atletico Madrid, however, with usual mainstays Saul Niguez, Koke, Alvaro Morata all missing out, while Marcos Llorente was also excluded despite a superb end to the campaign as a converted forward. Spain, who failed to qualify for the final four of the Nations League in the last edition of the competition, will visit Germany on Sept. 3 before hosting Ukraine on Sept. 6.

Spain squad in full: Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao) Defenders: Jose Gaya (Valencia), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Eric Garcia (Manchester City), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Sergio Reguilon (Sevilla) Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Oscar Garcia (Real Madrid), Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Forwards: Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

