Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cardinals finally return home, will face Reds

We'll figure out Paulie in the next couple days, but I would expect Yadi to be sooner rather than later." Playing so many games after a long layoff put a strain on the Cardinals pitching staff. You have to constantly be making adjustments with the league, from game to game, week to week." Gray is 1-1 with a 1.08 ERA in three career starts against the Cardinals.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:58 IST
Cardinals finally return home, will face Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals will host their first game at Busch Stadium since July 26 when they open a four-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds Thursday night. After returning from the COVID-19 outbreak that idled them for 17 days, the Cardinals played eight games in five days against the White Sox and Cubs in Chicago. They split their doubleheader with the Cubs Wednesday, winning the first game 9-3 before losing the second 4-2.

A minor outbreak kept the Reds off the field for four days. They also played a doubleheader on the road Wednesday, falling to the Kansas City Royals 4-0 in the first game before winning the nightcap 5-0. The Cardinals are regaining key players sidelined by the virus. All-Star catcher Yadier Molina could return for the series opener and shortstop Paul DeJong could come back later in the series.

"Yadi's ready to go," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "So that's probably going to happen sooner rather than later. Paulie's getting his legs under him, getting everything settled. We'll figure out Paulie in the next couple days, but I would expect Yadi to be sooner rather than later." Playing so many games after a long layoff put a strain on the Cardinals pitching staff. They used 21 different pitchers in their first eight games back from their shutdown and 25 overall this season.

They are still missing starting pitcher Carlos Martinez and relievers Ryan Helsley, Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley due to the virus. The Cardinals will start Adam Wainwright (2-0, 1.64 ERA) Thursday. He was 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA in three starts against the Reds last season.

Wainwright has a 10-12 career mark against the Reds with a 5.25 ERA in 32 games, including 27 starts. Joey Votto (17 for 51, six doubles, three homers, nine RBIs) and Tucker Barnhart (6 for 14, double, homer) have hit Wainwright well in their career. The Reds will take the field on Thursday facing a problem not related to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday night, the team suspended longtime broadcaster Thom Brennaman after he made a homophobic slur. The Reds were playing the first game of a doubleheader in Kansas City, which he described as "one of the (expletive) capitals of the world" as a camera spanned the field before the top of the seventh inning. He was pulled off the air midway through Game 2 after issuing an on-air apology. After the game, some Reds players took to Twitter to express their own apologies.

Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett tweeted, "To the LGBTQ community just know I am with you, and whoever is against you, is against me. I'm sorry for what was said today." It will be up to veteran Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.05 ERA) to lead the Reds past the distraction.

Gray has allowed one run or fewer in four of his five starts this season. He beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 in his most recent outing, bouncing back nicely from a 9-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. "I felt good. I had a good week, it was a good work week bullpen-wise," Gray said after that game. "I had a good game plan, not about the Pirates or whatever, just self-assessment game plan. I kind of worked on myself a lot this week, worked on pitching and feeling how I want to throw the ball.

"The league is constantly making adjustments on you. You have to constantly be making adjustments with the league, from game to game, week to week." Gray is 1-1 with a 1.08 ERA in three career starts against the Cardinals. Dexter Fowler is 7-for-14 in his career against Gray, but Paul Goldschmidt is hitless in 11 at-bats with five strikeouts.

The Reds returned infielder Mike Moustakas from the injured list Wednesday, but they placed outfielder Nick Senzel on the IL. Shogo Akiyama will get most of the starts in center field in Senzel's absence. "Shogo, as we've seen, has taken left field, but we also know that he's just as good, if not better and has more playing time in center field in his career, so (we have) great options," Reds manager David Bell said.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

CCI approves proposed acquisition of C&S Electric by Siemens

Fair trade regulator CCI on Thursday said it has given nod to the proposed acquisition of CS Electric by Siemens. As per a statement issued by Siemens in January, it had inked an agreement to acquire 99 per cent equity in New Delhi-based CS...

China, US say talks on implementing trade pact coming soon

Chinese and U.S. trade envoys will hold a meeting by phone in the near future to discuss an agreement aimed at resolving a tariff war, a Commerce Ministry spokesman said Thursday. The spokesman, Gao Feng, gave no details of the timing at a ...

COVID-19 casts shadow over UP monsoon session

The brief monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature began under strict COVID-19 protocols on Thursday with obituary references for its present and former members including two ministers who succumbed to coronavirus. It was a record o...

Science Says: People stoking brew that makes California burn

If you want to build a fire, you need three things Ignition, fuel and oxygen. But wildfire in California is a much more complex people-stoked witchs brew. The state burns regularly because of fierce autumn winds, invasive grasses that act a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020