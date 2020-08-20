Left Menu
Pirates president tests positive for COVID-19

"Fortunately, however, I followed the critical health and safety protocols that we have put in place, including wearing a mask as required, maintaining safe social distance and, upon the onset of symptoms, immediately isolating myself and getting tested which has prevented further impact to others." Williams said he was not in recent contact with any players or coaches because the Pirates were on the road from Aug. 10-16.

Representative Image

Pittsburgh Pirates president Travis Williams has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday. "I have recently tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling the onset of symptoms on Monday evening," he said in a statement. "Fortunately, however, I followed the critical health and safety protocols that we have put in place, including wearing a mask as required, maintaining safe social distance and, upon the onset of symptoms, immediately isolating myself and getting tested which has prevented further impact to others."

Williams said he was not in recent contact with any players or coaches because the Pirates were on the road from Aug. 10-16. There have been no additional positive tests within the organization.

Williams was hired as president last October. Before that he spent 11 years with the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, the final eight as their chief operating officer. He left the Penguins in November 2018 to become the president of business operations for the New York Islanders. "I am on the road to recovery. In the meantime, I wanted to use my diagnosis as another reminder that we are all susceptible," Williams said. "It is critical we all follow CDC guidelines and state mandates, and have a heightened sense of self awareness in order to protect each other. We all must do our part to get through this pandemic together."

