Browns CB Johnson sustains lacerated liver in practice

Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson is nursing a lacerated liver sustained after a teammate landed on him in practice. The Browns initially said that Johnson, 28, had an abdominal injury following Wednesday's practice before noting tests revealed the damage to his liver.

The team said he is resting comfortably and is expected to remain hospitalized for another day of observation. Johnson, who signed a one-year contract this offseason, is bidding to win Cleveland's starting nickelback job.

Johnson recorded 36 tackles in 16 games (one start) with the Buffalo Bills last season. He has collected 164 tackles and one interception in 51 career games (19 starts) with the Texans and Bills after being selected by Houston with the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media