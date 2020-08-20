Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Capitals' Indian players assemble in Mumbai ahead of departure for UAE

But like everyone else, I've spent these last few months focusing on my physical and mental health, and taking care of my family," said Ajinkya Rahane, who is a part of the Delhi Capitals for the first time.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:24 IST
Delhi Capitals' Indian players assemble in Mumbai ahead of departure for UAE
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ani_digital)

Delhi Capitals squad, led by captain Shreyas Iyer, assembled here on Thursday ahead of their departure for the United Arab Emirates where the IPL will start from September 19. After having spent most part of the past five months in their respective homes, the Delhi Capitals players reached Mumbai in batches following all the protocols and safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is no doubt that it will be a challenging trip for everyone involved. But like everyone else, I've spent these last few months focusing on my physical and mental health, and taking care of my family," said Ajinkya Rahane, who is a part of the Delhi Capitals for the first time. "So the time I've managed to spend with them has put me in a positive frame of mind. However, this IPL will be a very different experience for all of us, and we need to make sure that we are all very positive when we hit the ground running. The key is to take one step at a time." Fellow Mumbaikar and young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw echoed his teammate's opinion.

"We have spent the past 4-5 months dealing with this pandemic, so everyone is aware of all the do's and don'ts. We all have been preparing mentally to live and play under such circumstances, and taking all necessary precautions for our safety and well-being," the 20-year-old said. Speaking on how his team will be approaching the upcoming season, Shaw said, "All of us at Delhi Capitals play together as a team, and approach everything as one unit. "We know people have a lot of expectations from us, but our focus will be on making the most of the training sessions we get in the UAE, and re-creating that fantastic team environment which made us so successful last year. We also have the chance to gel with the new players and then set our sights on the IPL season." Delhi Capitals will reach UAE over the weekend.

Among other teams, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday arrived in the UAE, setting the ball rolling for an event that many thought would not take place amid the global health crisis.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Navalny in coma, allegedly poisoned by toxic tea

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was in a coma and on a ventilator Thursday in an intensive care unit in Siberia after falling ill from suspected poisoning that his allies believe is linked to his political activity. The 44-year-old...

Kerala all-party meet demands withdrawal of Centre's nod for Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation

An all-party-meeting in Kerala on Thursday demanded withdrawal of the Union Cabinet decision to lease out the airport here to Adani Enterprises while the Centre said the state government did not qualify in the bidding process that was carri...

Senegal port seeks removal of 2,700 tonnes of chemical that caused Beirut blast

The port of Senegals capital Dakar on Thursday said it had requested the removal of around 2,700 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate stored in its complex - the same volume of the chemical that caused Beiruts devastating port blast ...

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted and downed drone

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted and downed a booby-trapped drone towards the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the state news agency said on Thursday.The official spokesman of the coalition Turki Al-Malki said joint coalition fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020