Sports News Roundup: Jessica Korda withdraws from AIG Women's Open; Torch relay schedule intact for next year and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Jessica Korda withdraws from AIG Women's Open

Jessica Korda withdrew from the AIG Women's Open for medical reasons unrelated to the coronavirus. "I'm hopeful to tee it up soon," the 27-year-old American posted early Thursday on Twitter.

Olympics: Torch relay schedule intact for next year - Kyodo

Tokyo Olympic organizers plan to follow roughly the same schedule, delayed by a year, for the nationwide torch relay preceding the postponed summer Games, Kyodo News reported on Thursday. The relay is expected to start on March 25, 2021, in Fukushima prefecture from the J-Village soccer training centre, a symbol of Japan's reconstruction from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, Kyodo said, citing unidentified officials with knowledge of the matter.

NHL roundup: Lightning get revenge, send Jackets home

Brayden Point's overtime goal gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a series-clinching, 5-4 victory in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday in Toronto. Point scored 5:12 into the extra frame to send Tampa Bay into the second round for the fourth time in six seasons. Point also scored the winner during the Lightning's epic five-overtime victory over Columbus in Game 1 of the series. The victory provides some revenge for the Lightning, who were eliminated by Columbus in a four-game sweep in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Two players in quarantine at U.S. Open bubble after contact tracing

Argentina's Guido Pella and Hugo Dellien of Bolivia are in risk of missing the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 31, after they were put in quarantine for 14 days due to their fitness trainer testing positive for COVID-19. The United States Tennis Association said on Tuesday that a non-player has tested positive for the virus within the controlled environment that will host the Western & Southern Open and the U.S. Open in New York.

MLB roundup: Machado, Padres slam Rangers in 10th

Manny Machado hit a walk-off grand slam on a full count with one out in the 10th inning Wednesday night, giving the host San Diego Padres a 6-3 win over the Texas Rangers. With Jurickson Profar on second to start the inning and representing the tying run, Texas reliever Rafael Montero (0-1) walked Trent Grisham and Fernando Tatis Jr. after pinch hitter Greg Garcia had bunted Profar to third.

De La Hoya, 47, confirms boxing comeback

Oscar De La Hoya is ready to make a return to the ring. The 47-year-old De La Hoya told ESPN on Wednesday that he plans to come out of retirement to make a professional comeback.

Motorcycling: Zarco declared unfit for Friday practice at Red Bull Ring

French MotoGP rider Johann Zarco has been declared unfit to take part in Friday practice for the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria after having surgery on a fractured wrist. The Avintia Ducati rider was injured in a big crash at the Red Bull Ring last weekend and had the operation on his right wrist on Wednesday.

Yankees place LHP Britton (hamstring) on injured list

The New York Yankees placed left-hander Zack Britton on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a strained left hamstring. The 32-year-old reliever shares the major league lead in saves with eight with Oakland's Liam Hendriks.

Report: Canadiens' Gallagher to have CT scan on jaw

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will undergo a CT scan on his jaw on Thursday afternoon, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported. Gallagher, 28, was injured after being cross-checked by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen in the third period of Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Wednesday in Toronto.

Alpine skiing: North American races wiped out by COVID-19

The traditional opening of the Alpine Ski World Cup speed season in North America was cancelled with events in Canada and the United States wiped out by the COVID-19 outbreak, the sport's governing body FIS said on Thursday. The first men's and women's downhills set for Lake Louise, Alberta and Beaver Creek, Colorado along with technical races in Killington, Vermont have been removed from the calendar.