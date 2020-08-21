Left Menu
Hockey player Surender Kumar readmitted to hospital

Indian hockey team's Surender Kumar, who recently recovered from coronavirus, was on Thursday readmitted to the hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 00:17 IST
Hockey player Surender Kumar readmitted to hospital
SAI logo . Image Credit: ANI

Indian hockey team's Surender Kumar, who recently recovered from coronavirus, was on Thursday readmitted to the hospital. The Sports Authority of India (SAI), in a statement, said that the player was readmitted to the hospital due to Venous Thrombosis (VT). However, Kumar is stable and there is no cause for concern.

"VT is seen in several cases of COVID as complication while they are in the recovery phase. Possibility of VT will increases with increase in strenuous physical exercise during the recovery period," the statement read. "Due to VT he has formed a blood clot in the right upper limb and has thus been admitted to hospital for the period of two to three days during which treatment and medication would be given for recovery from VT. SAI officials had a conference call with the treating doctor who has informed that the condition of Surender Kumar is stable and there is no cause for concern at present," it added.

Kumar was among the six hockey players who had tested positive for coronavirus. Apart from Kumar, skipper Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan B Pathak, and Mandeep Singh had tested positive for coronavirus. On August 17, all the six players were discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus.

"Other five players, who had also tested positive for COVID 19 and are currently in quarantine, have been advised not to take up strenuous activities while in recovery," SAI said. The players are in quarantine at Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bengaluru. (ANI)

