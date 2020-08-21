Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five-run sixth inning propels Rays in sweep of Yanks

Mike Zunino capped a five-run sixth inning with a three-run homer and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 10-5 Thursday afternoon for their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium in over six years.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 02:16 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 02:16 IST
Five-run sixth inning propels Rays in sweep of Yanks

Mike Zunino capped a five-run sixth inning with a three-run homer and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 10-5 Thursday afternoon for their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium in over six years. The Rays improved to 6-1 against the Yankees this season.

Tampa Bay's five-run outburst off Adam Ottavino (2-2) and Luis Avilan gave it their first three-game sweep in New York since June 30-July 2, 2014. The Rays also became the first team to sweep the Yankees in a three-game series in New York since Cleveland accomplished the feat on Aug. 28-30, 2017. Manuel Margot hit a game-tying single off Ottavino in the sixth inning and Joey Wendle followed with an RBI single off the right-field fence against Avilan for a 5-4 lead.

Yandy Diaz added insurance with a two-run homer in the ninth inning. Wendle hit a two-run double and scored on Mike Brosseau's sacrifice fly as the Rays took a brief 3-2 lead in the fifth inning. Wendle's double down the left-field line was Tampa Bay's lone hit off James Paxton.

Gio Urshela belted a two-run homer and Luke Voit also went deep for the Yankees, who are 15-3 when not opposing Tampa Bay. Gleyber Torres added a run-scoring groundout but also injured his hamstring running to first base. The Yankees said the shortstop exited the game with left hamstring tightness and was getting further evaluation.

Paxton allowed three runs in five innings for his second straight win. He struck out eight and walked four in an 83-pitch outing, with 33 pitches coming in the fifth. John Curtiss served as Tampa Bay's opener and faced the first eight hitters, allowing one run on three hits. Trevor Richards followed and allowed two runs in three innings.

Diego Castillo (2-1) kept the deficit at one run after Urshela homered, and Ryan Thompson allowed an RBI single to Voit in the sixth. Jalen Beeks got the final out of the sixth and tossed a hitless seventh. Aaron Slegers and Aaron Loup finished up with a scoreless inning apiece.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. charges former Uber security chief with covering up massive 2016 hacking

A former chief security officer for Uber Technologies was criminally charged on Thursday with trying to cover up a 2016 hacking that exposed personal information of about 57 million of the ride-hailing companys customers and drivers. The U....

Israel opens floating cinema for coronavirus-safe viewing

Movie-goers boarded boats floating on the shimmering waters of a Tel Aviv lake on Thursday for a test screening at Israels first sail-in cinema.With indoor film theatres shut because of coronavirus restrictions, Tel Aviv municipality launch...

Israel launches airstrikes after 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip landed near the Israeli security fence late Thursday, and Israel carried out airstrikes on targets linked to the territorys Hamas rulers, the Israeli military said. There were no immediate reports of ca...

New laws herald crackdown on Chile's delinquent 'daddies of the heart'

The release of 10 of Chilean citizens pension funds early to help withstand the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has sparked an unexpected flurry of legal petitions for child support from the countrys army of indebted baby daddie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020