Astros beat Rockies to push win streak to eight

Altuve hit a two-run double to make it 5-0. Colorado responded in the second when Murphy led off with a single and McMahon homered.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 04:36 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 04:36 IST
Abraham Toro homered, Kyle Tucker and Jose Altuve had two hits each, and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 10-8 in Denver on Thursday. Enoli Paredes (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for his first win of the season and Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his third save for Houston, which has won eight in a row and swept the four-game, two-city interleague series from the Rockies.

Houston starter Cristian Javier allowed seven hits and three runs in 3 2-3 innings. Ryan McMahon hit two home runs and Nolan Arenado also went deep among his two hits. Sam Hilliard had four hits and Charlie Blackmon and Daniel Murphy had two hits each for Colorado.

The Astros got all the offense they needed with a pair of five-run innings against German Marquez (2-4). Josh Reddick led off the second inning with a single and Tucker tripled to center, his third in the last two games. Taylor Jones walked and Martin Maldonado and George Springer had RBI singles. Altuve hit a two-run double to make it 5-0.

Colorado responded in the second when Murphy led off with a single and McMahon homered. Arenado hit a solo homer, his seventh of the season, to trim Houston's lead to 5-3 in the third.

The Astros broke it open in the fifth. Altuve and Carlos Correa both singled and scored on RBI singles by Yuli Gurriel and Tucker, and Toro homered to make it 10-3. It was his second of the season. Marquez allowed 10 runs on 10 hits and struck out five in five innings. Reliever Joe Harvey took over in the sixth but left after two batters with an undisclosed injury.

The Rockies got two in their fifth when Arenado led off with a double and McMahon hit his second home run of the game and fifth of the season. Blackmon's two-run single in the sixth made it 10-7. Colorado the tying run at the plate but Brendan Rodgers grounded out on a play Houston reliever Josh James suffered an undisclosed injury.

Hilliard led off the ninth with a triple and scored on a Matt Kemp groundout. --Field Level Media

