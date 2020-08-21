Left Menu
Twins down Brewers, claim another series

Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario, Jake Cave and rookie catcher Ryan Jeffers also had two hits for the American League Central-leading Twins, who claimed their seventh series win of the season while also improving to 12-3 at Target Field in the process. Berrios (2-3), who snapped a personal two-game losing streak, pitched 4 1/3 no-hit innings before Eric Sogard, who broke up Kenta Maeda's no-hitter after eight innings on Tuesday night, singled to center.

Nelson Cruz hit a two-run home run, Jorge Polanco went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Jose Berrios allowed one hit over six shutout innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 7-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the rubber game of their three-game series on Thursday night in Minneapolis. Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario, Jake Cave and rookie catcher Ryan Jeffers also had two hits for the American League Central-leading Twins, who claimed their seventh series win of the season while also improving to 12-3 at Target Field in the process.

Berrios (2-3), who snapped a personal two-game losing streak, pitched 4 1/3 no-hit innings before Eric Sogard, who broke up Kenta Maeda's no-hitter after eight innings on Tuesday night, singled to center. He walked one and struck out nine. Justin Smoak homered for the Brewers who finished with just five hits. Brandon Woodruff (1-2) took the loss allowing two runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings while striking out three.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Ildemaro Vargas lined a triple into the gap in right-center and scored on a single against a drawn-in infield by Jeffers in his first Major League at-bat. The Twins, who left the bases loaded in the fifth, extended their lead to 2-0 in the sixth on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Vargas, driving in Eddie Rosario who had singled.

The Brewers cut it to 2-1 in the seventh when Smoak led off with his third home run of the season, a 385-foot opposite field drive to left-center, snapping a 9 1/3 scoreless inning streak to begin the season by reliever Tyler Duffey. Cruz extended Minnesota's lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh with his ninth home run of the season off reliever Freddy Peralta, driving in Kepler who had singled.

The Twins broke the game open with three runs while batting around in the eighth, taking advantage of the wildness of reliever Angel Perdomo who walked three batters (one intentional) and also hit Jeffers. Kepler drove in one run with a bases-loaded walk while Polanco followed with a two-run double over the first base bag. --Field Level Media

