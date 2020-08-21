Left Menu
CPL 2020: St Lucia Zouks, Trinbago Knight Riders win their respective games on day three

St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders won their respective games in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Thursday (local time).

ANI | Tarouba | Updated: 21-08-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 08:44 IST
Sunil Narine and Lendl Simmons (Photo/CPL T20 Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders won their respective games in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Thursday (local time). In a rain-affected first match of the day, St Lucia Zouks managed to defeat Barbados Tridents by seven wickets by (D/L) method.

Zouks were at 131/7 in 18.1 overs when rain interrupted play and forced the end of first innings. Johnson Charles (35) and skipper Jason Holder (27) contributed major runs for the side. The revised target of 47 runs in five overs was set for Zouks by DLS method. The side comfortably chased the total in 4.1 overs thanks to Andre Fletcher 16* off seven balls and Mohammad Nabi's 15 runs in six balls.

Rahkeem Cornwall also scored 14 off eight balls. For Tridents, Rashid Khan picked two wickets but could not drag his side to victory.

Nabi was awarded Player of the Match for his all-round performance (15 runs, 1-19 in 4 overs). In the second game of the day, batting first Jamaica Tallawahs posted a below-par total of 135/8 in their 20 overs.

Glenn Phillips played the knock of 58 runs off 42 balls while Asif Ali (22) and Andre Russell (25) played brief knocks in the middle-order. For Knight Riders, Ali Khan and Jayden Seales bagged two wickets each while Sunil Narine and Fawad Ahmed scalped one wicket each.

Chasing 136, Sunil Narine's quickfire knock of 53 runs off 38 deliveries gave the solid start and then Colin Munro scored 49 unbeaten which handed them victory in 18.1 overs. Fidel Edwards and Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked one wicket each.

Narine was awarded the Player of the Match. Brief Scores: Barbados Tridents 131/7 (Johnson Charles 35, Jason Holder 27, Roston Chase 2-8) lost to St Lucis Zouks 50/3 (Andre Fletcher 16*, Mohammad Nabi 15, Rashid Khan 2-24) by seven wickets (D/L) method.

Brief Scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 135/8 (Glenn Phillips 58, Andre Russell 25, Jayden Seales 2-21) lost to Trinbago Knight Riders 136/3 (Sunil Narine 53, Colin Munro 49*, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1-13) by seven wickets. (ANI)

