Left Menu
Development News Edition

Padres set slam record, complete sweep of Rangers

Myers connected on Tuesday, and Manny Machado hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning Wednesday night. Singles by Hedges, who entered the game hitting .128, and Tatis plus a walk drawn by Machado set up Hosmer's 366-foot drive into the right field stands.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 10:06 IST
Padres set slam record, complete sweep of Rangers

Wil Myers scored on an error by Texas center fielder Scott Heineman on Thursday night as the San Diego Padres recorded a second straight, 10-inning walk-off win against the visiting Rangers, with the 8-7 victory completing a four-game, home-and-home series sweep. Starting at second to open the inning, Myers stopped at third on Jake Cronenworth's leadoff single to short center off reliever Luis Garcia (0-1). However, he scored when the ball ricocheted off Heineman's glove and rolled behind the outfielder.

Earlier in the see-saw game, the Padres became the first team in major league history to hit grand slams in four consecutive games when Eric Hosmer connected in the fifth inning off Rangers starter Kyle Gibson. The four slams all came at the expense of the Rangers. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam Monday. Myers connected on Tuesday, and Manny Machado hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning Wednesday night.

Singles by Hedges, who entered the game hitting .128, and Tatis plus a walk drawn by Machado set up Hosmer's 366-foot drive into the right field stands. The blast gave the Padres a 5-2 lead. Nick Solak tied the game at 7-7 when he led off the ninth with a solo homer against Padres reliever Emilo Pagan.

San Diego had taken a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the eighth on back-to-back homers by Ty France and Hedges off Rangers reliever Jesse Chavez. France tied the game with his second homer of the season. After France homered, the Padres pulled back a pinch hitter for the light-hitting Hedges, and the catcher hit his third homer of the year. Texas had tied the game at 5-5 in the seventh when Danny Santana drove a three-run double off the glove of Padres center fielder Trent Grisham. The Rangers took a 6-5 lead an inning later when Jose Trevino, who hit a two-run homer off Padres starter Dinelson Lamet in the top of the fifth, drove in Joey Gallo from third with a two-out single.

Pierce Johnson (2-1) threw one scoreless inning for the win. Lamet gave up two runs on two hits in five innings. He struck out nine and walked three.

Gibson yielded five runs on six hits and three walks in five innings. He fanned three. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Strides Pharma gets USFDA nod for liver disease treatment drug

Strides Pharma Science on Friday said its step-down subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market Ursodiol tablets, used for treatment of patients with primary biliary cirrhosis PBCPBC is a progressive disease of t...

Xinhua Silk Road: The 5th international chili expo kicks off in Southwest China's Guizhou Province

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- The 5th Guizhou Zunyi International Chili Expo kicked off on August 18 in Zunyi, a major chili planting region in southwest Chinas Guizhou Province. The expo, which was held for the fifth session this ye...

Forevermark presents its first virtual forum in India

Mumbai Maharashtra India Aug 21 ANIBusinessWire India Staying true to the resilience and purpose that diamonds reflect in their sparkle through all odds, including the ongoing pandemic, Forevermark - the diamond brand from De Beers Group - ...

MLB roundup: Padres set slam mark in 10-inning win

Wil Myers scored on an error by Texas center fielder Scott Heineman on Thursday night as the San Diego Padres recorded a second straight, 10-inning walk-off win against the visiting Rangers, with the 8-7 victory completing a four-game, home...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020