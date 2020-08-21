Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spezia promoted to Italy's Serie A for 1st time despite loss

Spezia was promoted to Italy's Serie A for the first time. The other promoted teams are Benevento, which won Serie B by 18 points, and Crotone. Spezia was founded in 1906 and last played in Italy's first division in the 1920s, before the Serie A was formed.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 21-08-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:54 IST
Spezia promoted to Italy's Serie A for 1st time despite loss

Spezia was promoted to Italy's Serie A for the first time. Spezia lost 1-0 to Frosinone in the second leg of the Serie B playoff final, which finished 1-1 on aggregate.

However, Spezia was promoted on the tiebreaker rule of having finished higher in the table in the regular season. Spezia finished third and Frosinone eighth. The other promoted teams are Benevento, which won Serie B by 18 points, and Crotone.

Spezia was founded in 1906 and last played in Italy's first division in the 1920s, before the Serie A was formed. The team is based in La Spezia, a city along Italy's northwestern coast with a population of less than 100,000..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

"Heavy to very heavy" rains likely in Mumbai, nearby areas

Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours with gusty winds, a senior IMD official said on Friday. The India Meteorological Department IMD official a...

'Ignored' David John resigns as Hockey India's High Performance Director

Hockey Indias long-standing High Performance Director David John has resigned from his post, days after his contract was renewed by the Sports Authority of India, apparently because of differences with the national federations top brass. Re...

Anushka Sharma raises glamour quotient with throwback pictures from photoshoot

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Friday treated her fans to stunning throwback pictures from one of her fashion shoots. The Sultan actor took to Instagram to share two pictures and a video.The pictures feature, Anushka in a blue coloured de...

Akshay Kumar to feature in ‘Into Wild With Bear Grylls’, episode to premiere on Sept 11

Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar is set to appear in the upcoming episode of adventure show Into Wild With Bear Grylls. The much-anticipated episode of the show, hosted by ace adventurer Bear Grylls, will premiere on September 11 on Disco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020