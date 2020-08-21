Left Menu
Soccer-Bournemouth face Blackburn on Championship return

12 on their return to England's second-tier Championship, as the league announced its fixture list for the new season on Friday. Sheffield Wednesday, who will begin the campaign with a 12-point deficit for breaching profit and sustainability rules, are away to Cardiff City. Bournemouth and Norwich will lock horns on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:57 IST
Bournemouth will face Blackburn Rovers on Sept. 12 on their return to England's second-tier Championship, as the league announced its fixture list for the new season on Friday. Wycombe Wanderers, who were promoted to the Championship for the first time in their 133-year history, host Rotherham on the opening weekend, while Coventry, who also moved up from the third-tier League One, visit Bristol City.

Watford, under new head coach Vladimir Ivic, welcome Middlesbrough while Norwich City travel to Huddersfield Town. Beaten playoff finalists Brentford begin their bid for promotion with a trip to Birmingham City. Sheffield Wednesday, who will begin the campaign with a 12-point deficit for breaching profit and sustainability rules, are away to Cardiff City.

Bournemouth and Norwich will lock horns on Sept. 26 in the first battle of last season's relegated Premier League sides. The final round of fixtures is scheduled for May 8.

