Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL quarantine: Confined to hotel room, players use balcony to interact, light workout on day 1

Since no one is allowed to step out of the room in the six-day isolation period, players made full use of their dedicated balconies to speak to each other but following all social distancing guidelines. The Royals have demarcated the outdoor area which a player cannot use if his next door teammate too is outside.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:55 IST
IPL quarantine: Confined to hotel room, players use balcony to interact, light workout on day 1

Restricted to their rooms for six days, players who have landed in the UAE for the IPL, spent their opening day talking to each other through 'balconies' besides following a fitness plan handed out by the teams' trainers. Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab players arrived in Dubai on Thursday evening while Kolkata Knight Riders landed in Abu Dhabi in the night. While Royals' squad completed its day 1 testing as per BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at the airport itself, KXIP went for a repeat test on Friday.

As per the BCCI SOP, testing will be done on day 1, 3 and 6 and after that teams can start training for the league, beginning September 19. Since no one is allowed to step out of the room in the six-day isolation period, players made full use of their dedicated balconies to speak to each other but following all social distancing guidelines.

The Royals have demarcated the outdoor area which a player cannot use if his next door teammate too is outside. "The players can use the outdoor area alternately. For example, I can't be in the balcony when the player next door too is outside but I can be out with the player in the following room," a team source told PTI. KXIP players can talk to their immediate neighbour while using the balcony but the heat in Dubai would ensure they do it in daytime.

Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat also posted a video on social media, covering his first morning in Dubai. Going by the video, he has an air cycle in his room to keep him in shape and he used the outdoor area for his Yoga session. Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers and Mumbai Indians left for UAE on Friday. Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad players will leave India over the weekend.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Apple leads global smartwatch market in H1 2020; followed by Garmin, Huawei

Apple continues to enjoy the lions share of the global smartwatch market revenue with 51.4 percent share in the first half of 2020, despite COVID-19 induced economic disruptions.According to the latest data from Counterpoint Research, the g...

Skidding Rockies visit surging Dodgers

The best team in baseball will get back on its own turf Friday when the Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series against the struggling Colorado Rockies. Less than two weeks ago, the Rockies-Dodgers series was lining up as a matchup bet...

Equity indices close over 0.5 pc higher, NTPC and Power Grid top gainers

Equity benchmark indices gained over half percent on Friday mirroring trends in Asian markets after overnight gains on Wall Street. The BSE SP Sensex closed 214 points or 0.56 percent higher at 38,435 while the Nifty 50 gained by 59 points ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now New, milder, virus variant foundResearchers in Singapore have discovered a new variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus that causes milder infections, a study published in The Lancet me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020