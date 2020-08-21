Left Menu
Man United says Harry Maguire cooperating after arrest

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is “fully cooperating” with Greek authorities, the English club said Friday, following reports he has been arrested after an incident on the island of Mykonos. Maguire is the world's most expensive defender, having signed for United from Leicester last year in a deal worth 80 million pounds ($97 million).

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:34 IST
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is “fully cooperating” with Greek authorities, the English club said Friday, following reports he has been arrested after an incident on the island of Mykonos. United said it was “aware of an alleged incident” involving the England center back on Thursday and has made contact with him.

United's players are on their offseason break after losing in the Europa League quarterfinals last weekend. Maguire is the world's most expensive defender, having signed for United from Leicester last year in a deal worth 80 million pounds ($97 million).

