Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

SPO-CRI-RAINA-LD PM Don't want to use word 'Retirement' because you are way too young: PM Modi to Raina New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi distinctly remembers Suresh Raina's elegant cover drives during the epic 2011 World Cup quarter-final against Australia in Ahmedabad, something that, he feels, the all-rounder's fans will miss after he followed Mahendra Singh Dhoni into international retirement. SPO-ATP-IND Indian challenge over at Prague Open Prague, Aug 21 (PTI) The Indian challenge came to an end at the ATP Challenger Prague Open with the defeat of all three players competing in the doubles event.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:09 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1705 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Online Chess Olympiad. *Day one report of third Test between England and Pakistan.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-NET BOWLERS Former IPL players Sangwan, Suyal to travel as practice bowlers By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Exactly 13 years after he impressed with his incisive swing bowling in the U-19 World Cup and the inaugural edition of IPL, left-arm seamer Pradeep Sangwan will now be a designated "net bowler" for Delhi Capitals in the UAE along with five others. SPO-CRI-RAINA-LD PM Don't want to use word 'Retirement' because you are way too young: PM Modi to Raina New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi distinctly remembers Suresh Raina's elegant cover drives during the epic 2011 World Cup quarter-final against Australia in Ahmedabad, something that, he feels, the all-rounder's fans will miss after he followed Mahendra Singh Dhoni into international retirement.

SPO-ATP-IND Indian challenge over at Prague Open Prague, Aug 21 (PTI) The Indian challenge came to an end at the ATP Challenger Prague Open with the defeat of all three players competing in the doubles event. SPO-HOCK-JOHN-RESIGNATION 'Ignored' David John resigns as Hockey India's High Performance Director New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Hockey India's long-standing High Performance Director David John has resigned from his post, days after his contract was renewed by the Sports Authority of India, apparently because of differences with the national federation's top brass.

SPO-CRI-IPL-QUARANTINE IPL quarantine: Confined to hotel room, players use balcony to interact, light workout on day 1 Dubai, Aug 21 (PTI) Restricted to their rooms for six days, players who have landed in the UAE for the IPL, spent their opening day talking to each other through 'balconies' besides following a fitness plan handed out by the teams' trainers. SPO-CRI-IPL-LD CAPITALS Rahane's focus on physical and mental health'; owners come to team's rescue as principal sponsors New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane is focused on maintaining his physical as well as mental health ahead of a challenging Indian Premier League (IPL) even as Delhi Capitals teammate Prithvi Shaw wants to make the most of training sessions in the next three weeks. SPO-GOLF-WALES Weak starts for Sharma and Kapur in Wales Newport (Wales), Aug 21 (PTI) Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Shiv Kapur endured disappointing starts, carding three-over 74 and eight-over 79 respectively, at the ISPS Handa Wales Open here.

SPO-FOOT-NIRMAL-COVID India footballer Nirmal Chettri leads sanitization drive in his community New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Former India defender Nirmal Chettri is leading a sanitation drive in his community, days after helping clean the local football ground amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-AUS-WOM Perry finds place in Aussie squad for NZ series but participation subject to fitness Melbourne, Aug 21 (PTI) Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry, recovering from a hamstring injury, was on Friday named in an 18-player Australian women squad for the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand in September but her participation will be subject to fitness.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND Indian trio struggles on challenging opening day at Women's British Open Troon (UK), Aug 21 (PTI) Indian trio of Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar endured a rough start amidst brutal conditions at the Royal Troon on the first day of the AIG Women's British Open. SPO-CRI-CPL Narine stars again in Trinbago Knight Riders victory Tarouba (Trinidad & Tobago), Aug 21 (PTI) Sunil Narine’s all-round display which included a second straight half- century propelled Trinbago Knight Riders to the top of the Hero CPL table with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Jamaica Tallawahas.

SPO-CRI-WHITE Cameron White calls time on professional career, to focus on coaching Melbourne, Aug 21 (PTI) Former Australia all-rounder Cameron White on Friday announced his retirement from professional cricket, bringing down curtains on a career which spanned almost two decades..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Crawley shines again with half-century in third test v Pakistan

Zak Crawley struck a second successive half-century as England made a positive start to the third and final test against Pakistan, reaching 91 for two at lunch on the first day at the Rose Bowl on Friday.Crawley took 80 balls to reach his m...

West Nile virus outbreak kills two in southern Spain

The death toll in an outbreak of West Nile virus in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia has risen to two, after an 85-year old woman died in hospital, the regional health service said on Friday. Twenty-five people in Seville province h...

EU, Britain trade blame after scant progress towards post-Brexit deal

Britain and the European Union made scant progress towards a deal on future ties in talks this week, and their chief negotiators blamed each other for the stalemate as time ticks down to an end-of-year deadline.Those who were hoping for neg...

Warner Media to investigate 'Justice League' production following 'toxic work environment' claim

American actor Ray Fisher on Thursday local time has announced that Warner Media has launched an investigation into the production of Justice League. The move has been made after Fishers repeated claims, alleging the toxic and abusive work ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020