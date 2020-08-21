The following are the top/expected stories at 1705 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Online Chess Olympiad. *Day one report of third Test between England and Pakistan.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-NET BOWLERS Former IPL players Sangwan, Suyal to travel as practice bowlers By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Exactly 13 years after he impressed with his incisive swing bowling in the U-19 World Cup and the inaugural edition of IPL, left-arm seamer Pradeep Sangwan will now be a designated "net bowler" for Delhi Capitals in the UAE along with five others. SPO-CRI-RAINA-LD PM Don't want to use word 'Retirement' because you are way too young: PM Modi to Raina New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi distinctly remembers Suresh Raina's elegant cover drives during the epic 2011 World Cup quarter-final against Australia in Ahmedabad, something that, he feels, the all-rounder's fans will miss after he followed Mahendra Singh Dhoni into international retirement.

SPO-ATP-IND Indian challenge over at Prague Open Prague, Aug 21 (PTI) The Indian challenge came to an end at the ATP Challenger Prague Open with the defeat of all three players competing in the doubles event. SPO-HOCK-JOHN-RESIGNATION 'Ignored' David John resigns as Hockey India's High Performance Director New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Hockey India's long-standing High Performance Director David John has resigned from his post, days after his contract was renewed by the Sports Authority of India, apparently because of differences with the national federation's top brass.

SPO-CRI-IPL-QUARANTINE IPL quarantine: Confined to hotel room, players use balcony to interact, light workout on day 1 Dubai, Aug 21 (PTI) Restricted to their rooms for six days, players who have landed in the UAE for the IPL, spent their opening day talking to each other through 'balconies' besides following a fitness plan handed out by the teams' trainers. SPO-CRI-IPL-LD CAPITALS Rahane's focus on physical and mental health'; owners come to team's rescue as principal sponsors New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane is focused on maintaining his physical as well as mental health ahead of a challenging Indian Premier League (IPL) even as Delhi Capitals teammate Prithvi Shaw wants to make the most of training sessions in the next three weeks. SPO-GOLF-WALES Weak starts for Sharma and Kapur in Wales Newport (Wales), Aug 21 (PTI) Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Shiv Kapur endured disappointing starts, carding three-over 74 and eight-over 79 respectively, at the ISPS Handa Wales Open here.

SPO-FOOT-NIRMAL-COVID India footballer Nirmal Chettri leads sanitization drive in his community New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Former India defender Nirmal Chettri is leading a sanitation drive in his community, days after helping clean the local football ground amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-AUS-WOM Perry finds place in Aussie squad for NZ series but participation subject to fitness Melbourne, Aug 21 (PTI) Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry, recovering from a hamstring injury, was on Friday named in an 18-player Australian women squad for the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand in September but her participation will be subject to fitness.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND Indian trio struggles on challenging opening day at Women's British Open Troon (UK), Aug 21 (PTI) Indian trio of Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar endured a rough start amidst brutal conditions at the Royal Troon on the first day of the AIG Women's British Open. SPO-CRI-CPL Narine stars again in Trinbago Knight Riders victory Tarouba (Trinidad & Tobago), Aug 21 (PTI) Sunil Narine’s all-round display which included a second straight half- century propelled Trinbago Knight Riders to the top of the Hero CPL table with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Jamaica Tallawahas.

SPO-CRI-WHITE Cameron White calls time on professional career, to focus on coaching Melbourne, Aug 21 (PTI) Former Australia all-rounder Cameron White on Friday announced his retirement from professional cricket, bringing down curtains on a career which spanned almost two decades..